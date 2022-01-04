The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, elderly nutrition facilities and institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year and residential care facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 22
Bistro Roca, located at 143 Wonderland Trail in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Bistro Roca received a 95 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 28
Tweetsie — Cowboy Cantina, located at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper pest protection. Tweetsie — Cowboy Cantina received a 96.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Tweetsie — Feed and Seed, located at 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Tweetsie — Feed and Seed received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Opp Creekside Group Home, located at 1099 Winklers Creek Road in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The residential care facility received two demerit points for improper food protection, two demerit points for unclean equipment, two demerit points for unmaintained plumbing, two demerit points for unmaintained furniture, one demerit point for unmaintained floors and one demerit point for unmaintained walls and ceilings. Watauga Opp Creekside Group Home received eight and five demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Project on Aging, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The elderly nutrition facility received a one-point demerit for unsafe food and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Watauga Project on Aging received a 98 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 29
RHA Group Home kitchen, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. RHA Group Home kitchen received a 92 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Thompsons Seafood, located at 5714 Old U.S. 421 South in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Thompsons Seafood received a 91 in each of its previous two inspections.
