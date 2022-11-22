The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurant, education food service and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools, year-round spas and bed and breakfast inns are inspected twice per year and tattoo artists are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 9
Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Famous Toastery received a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 10
Daniel Boone Inn, located at 130 Hardin Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly installed plumbing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for ventilation that does not meet requirements. Daniel Boone Inn received a 92.5 and 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 14
ASU Cascades — Student Union, located at 263 Locus Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The education food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. ASU Cascades — Student Union received a 98 in the previous two inspections.
Red Onion Cafe, located at 227 Hardin Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food-contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Red Onion Cafe received a 96 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Henkitty, located at 656 Highway 105 Bypass in Boone, had four tattoo artists permits renewed with no listed violations.
Nov. 15
Publix Deli 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Public Deli 1548 received a 100 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix Seafood 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Public Seafood 1548 received a 100 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
The Beacon, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improper stores, a two-point demerit for lack of compliance with variance from NC DHHS, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers. The Beacon received a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 16
Meadowbrook Banquets, located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a one-point demerit for contamination and a half-point demerit for improper lighting and ventilation. Meadowbrook Banquets received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Annex 406, located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received 18 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for improperly written daily records, a four-point demerit for skimmers in bad repair, a four-point demerit for stuck flow meter, a two-point demerit for improperly enclosed equipment room, a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facility fixtures in bad repair and a two point demerit for lack of floor drains in restrooms. Meadowbrook Annex 406 received 10 demerit points in their previous two inspections.
Appalachian Brian Estates, located at 163 Shadow Line Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee tobacco and drink storages, a half-point demerit for improperly used and stored wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Appalachian Brian Estates received a 95.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Barberitos, located at 2575 Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Barberitos received a 92.5 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Six Pence Pub, located at 1121 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper thawing methods used, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for lighting and ventilation that does not meet requirements. Six Pence Pub received a 92 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
Sunrise Grill, located at 1675 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sunrise Grill received a 96.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Taco Bell, located at 1093 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment improperly dried, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taco Bell received a 96 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 17
Echota Amenity Center Pool, located at 1005 Echota Parkway in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for lack doors not fully closed, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a four-point demerit for improper ventilation, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities fixtures unmaintained. Echota Amenity Center Pool received 10 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Echota Amenity Center Spa, located at 1005 Echota Parkway in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for lack doors not fully closed, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a four-point demerit for improper ventilation, a four-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities fixtures unmaintained. Echota Amenity Center Spa received 14 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Macados of Boone, located at 539 West King Street in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food not protected by separation, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperature, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperature, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for lack of thermometers provided, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for garbage and refuse facilities unmaintained and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Macados of Boone received a 90.5 in its previous two inspections. The restaurant can request inspection that will be conducted within 15 days of the request.
Smoketree Lodge Pool, located at 11914 Highway 105 South in Banner Elk, received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improperly supplied skimmers, a two-point demerit for improperly installed safety ropes, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a four-point demerit for improper ventilation. Smoketree Lodge Pool received 22 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 18
Lovill House Inn, located at 404 Old Bristol Road in Boone, received a final score of 95. The bed and breakfast inn received a two-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food not protected by separation and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Lovill House Inn received a 95 in its previous inspection.
