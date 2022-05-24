The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
May 13
Chili’s No. 1533, located at 1934 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Chili’s No. 1533 received a 93.5 and a 91 in its previous two inspections.
Bella’s Italian Restaurant, located at 190 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a half-point demerit for improper employee food and drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a three-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bella’s Italian Restaurant received a 90 in each of its previous two inspections.
May 16
Boone Koa Kampground pool, located at 123 Harmony Mountain Lane in Boone, received eight demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance and four demerit points for needed deck maintenance. Boone Koa Kampground pool received four demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Earth Fare meat market, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The meat market received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Earth Fare meat market received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Lowes meat market No. 177, located at 167 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The meat market received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lowes meat market No. 177 received a 99 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mountaineer Village, located at 517 Yosef Drive in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, two demerit points for improper ladder dimensions, four demerit points for fence gaps being too big, four demerit points for unmaintained decks, six demerit points for an unmaintained emergency phone and two demerit points for improperly stored chemicals. Mountaineer Village received 14 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Saks Grill, located at 450 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper handwashing procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Saks Grill received a 97 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
The Moon at Blowing Rock, located at 7179 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Moon at Blowing Rock received an 80 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Westglow men’s spa, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 20 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for improper skimmers, six demerit points for a malfunctioning emergency phone, two demerit points for an improperly sized chemical closet, two demerit points for water being too hot and two demerit points for floors not being slip resistant. Westglow men’s spa received 20 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Westglow spa pool, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 30 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, two demerit points for improperly spaced safety ropes, four demerit points for not having enough inlets, four demerit points for obstructed decks, six demerit points for a malfunctioning emergency phone, two demerit points for an improperly sized chemical closet, two demerit points for water being too hot and two demerit points for floors not being slip resistant. Westglow spa pool received 26 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Westglow women’s spa, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock received 20 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for improper skimmers, six demerit points for a malfunctioning emergency phone, two demerit points for an improperly sized chemical closet, two demerit points for water being too hot and two demerit points for floors not being slip resistant. Westglow women’s spa received 20 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 18
Town of Blowing Rock pool, located at 173 Lakeside Drive in Blowing Rock, received 10 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for improper signage. Town of Blowing Rock pool received 10 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 19
Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill, located at 608 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill received a 77 and an 84 in its previous two inspections.
May 20
La Quinta Inn pool, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received two demerit points for a loose ladder, four demerit points for not having deck drains, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room and two demerit points for water being too hot. La Quinta Inn pool received 22 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Inn spa, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room and two demerit points for water being too hot. La Quinta Inn spa received 16 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Powder Horn pool, located at 1568 Powder Horn Mountain Road in Deep Gap, received 12 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for unclean skimmers, four demerit points for gates not self closing, two demerit points for an improperly sized equipment room and two demerit points for not having hose bibs or drains in the restroom. Powder Horn pool received 22 and 18 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
