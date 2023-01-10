The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, tattoo artists and lodging establishments are inspected once per year, rest/nursing homes, child care facilities and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year and institutional food services are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 29
Chilis 1533, located at 1934 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chilis 1533 received an 86 in its previous two inspections.
High County Lanes, located at 261 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for inadequate hot water, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. High Country Lanes received a 98 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hokkaido, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive Suite K in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces.
Dec. 30
Primal Flame Tattoo, located at 1474 Hwy 105 Suite 5 in Boone, passed inspections with no violations.
Mountain Care Facility, located at 183 Graggville Road in Boone, received a final score of 93. The rest/nursing home received a two-point demerit for unmaintained floors and carpets, a one-point demerit for walls and ceilings in bad repair, a half-point demerit for ventilation equipment in bad repair, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unmaintained bathing facilities, a half-point demerit for furnishings in bad repair and a half-point demerit for bed linens in bad repair. Mountain Care Facility received a 90.5 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Care Kitchen, located at 183 Graggville Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The institutional food service received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances and a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Mountain Care Kitchen received a 95.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 4
Hemlock Inn, located at 134 Morris Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The lodging establishment received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Public Meat 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Public Meat 1548 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Super 8 Motel Pool, located at 2419 Highway 105 in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for improper hot water temperature in dressing and sanitary facilities. Super 8 Motel Pool received 12 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 5
Azafran, located at 2931 Broadstone Road in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper disposed sewage and wastewater.
Elevation 3333, located at 208-A Faculty Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Elevation 3333 received a 93.5 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
Hampton Inn & Suites, located at 1252 US Highway 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Hampton Inn & Suites received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Sugar Grove Developmental Day, located at 207 Dale Adams Road in Sugar Grove, received 16 demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply, a six-point demerit for hazardous products improperly stored and locked, a four-point demerit for play centers in bad repair and a two-point demerit for uncleaned premises. Sugar Grove Development Day received six and 27 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 6
Mountainaire Inn and Log Cabins on Main, located at 827 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Mountainaire Inn and Log Cabins on Main received a 98 in its previous inspection.
The Inn at Ragged Gardens, located at 203 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Inn at Ragged Gardens received a 96 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Zaxby’s, located at 545 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Zaxby’s received a 97.5 in its previous inspection.
Jan. 9
Hampton Inn & Suites Boone Pool, located at 1252 US Highway 421 South in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for unmaintained pool walls and floors, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a two-points demerit for unmaintained dressing and sanitary facilities. Hampton Inn & Suites Boone Pool received eight and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
