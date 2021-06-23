The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and lodging facilities are inspected once per year.
June 15
Chetola Lodge, located at 500 N. Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chetola Lodge received a 96 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Timberlake’s Restaurant, located at 500 N. Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not having a consumer advisory on required menu items, a one-point demerit for improperly identified and labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Timberlake’s Restaurant received a 92 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
June 16
Art of Living main dining hall, located at 639 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly identified and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Art of Living main dining hall received a 91.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Shankara Ayurveda Wellness, located at 913 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Shankara Ayurveda Wellness received a 97 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
