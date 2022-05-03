The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food service facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and lodging facilities, seasonal swimming pools, seasonal spas and school buildings are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 22
Holiday Inn Boone university area, located at 1075 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The lodging facility received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linen.
Toast to Toast, located at 1075 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A’ grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces.
April 25
ASU Sanford Commons, located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The educational food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Sanford Commons received a 96 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Fairfield Inn, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linen and a two-point demerit for improperly organized housekeeping carts. Fairfield Inn received a 93.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
April 26
Blowing Rock School, located at 165 Morris Street in Blowing Rock, received a final score of 90.5. The school building received 15 demerits for unmaintained restroom facilities, 15 demerits for floors, walls and ceilings needing repairs, 20 demerits for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements and 45 demerits for unclean premises. Blowing Rock School received a 91.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Farm Café, located at 617 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-point demerit for improperly improperly mixed toxic substances and a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods. Farm Café received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Boone, located at 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Holiday Inn Express Boone received a 96.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Papa John’s, located at 512 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a half-point demerit for unmaintained restroom facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Papa John’s received a 93.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Storie Street Grille, located at 1167 S. Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Storie Street Grille received a 94 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Taco Bell, located at 1093 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper procedure keeping, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Taco Bell received a 97 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Walmart deli No. 2496, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Walmart deli No. 2496 received a 97 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Zaxby’s No. 55201, located at 545 N.C. 105 Extension, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for not washing tomatoes, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Zaxby’s No. 55201 received a 95.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
April 27
Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill, located at 9021 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and mixed toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill received a 94.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Echota on the Ridge pool, located at 591 Ridge Haven Parkway in Banner Elk, received zero demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received 14 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Echota on the Ridge spa, located at 591 Ridge Haven Parkway in Banner Elk, received zero demerit points. The seasonal spa received zero and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Hidden Valley Motel, located at 8725 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The lodging facility received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Parkway Elementary School, located at 160 Parkway School Drive in Boone, received a final score of 95.5. The school building received 15 demerit points for unmaintained walls and ceilings and 30 demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Parkway Elementary School received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School, located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone, received a final score of 93.5. The school building received 20 demerit points for unmaintained restroom facilities, 30 demerit points for unmaintained walls, floors and ceilings and 15 demerit points for unmaintained locker rooms. Watauga High School received a 94 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School cafeteria, located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
April 28
Blowing Rock Inn, located at 788 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Blowing Rock School cafeteria, located at 165 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Ridgeway Inn, located at 131 Yonahlossee Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The lodging facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings.
April 29
Elwood’s Hatchet House, located at 199-C Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Elwood’s Hatchet House received a 93 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mike’s Inland Seafood, located at 174 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting packaging compliance, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Mike’s Inland Seafood received a 96 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
