The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurant, mobil food units and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and lodging establishments and tattoo artists are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Oct. 27
Mast Farm Inn, located at 2523 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mast Farm Inn received a 96.5 in its previous inspection.
Hatchet Coffee, located at 150A Den-Mac Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Hatchet Coffee received a 97.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 28
Boonie's Chicago Style Pizza, located at 610 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory provided for raw/ undercooked foods, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces. Boonie's Chicago Style Pizza received a 93 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jersey Mikes Subs 3192, located at 119 New Market Center in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for hands improperly washed, a half-point demerit for in-use utensils improperly stored, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Jersey Mikes Subs 3192 received a 96 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Phan Japanese Express, located at 179 Howard Street in Boone, received a final score of 92.5. The mobile food unit received a one-point demerit for absences of knowledgeable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink storage, a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for utensils improperly stored and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Phan Japanese Express received a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 29
Big Brose's Family BBQ, located at 929 Council Ward Road in Sugar Grove, received a final score of 98.5. The mobile food unit received a one-point demerit for improperly used toxic substances and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair.
Oct. 31
Harris Teeter Deli 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Harris Teeter Deli 165 received a 96.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 1
Bella's Italian Restaurant, located at 190 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received a "B" grade and a final score of 85.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absences of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a two-point demerit for hands improperly washed, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-point demerit for toxic substances improperly stored and used, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for utensils, equipment and linens improper dried, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bella's Italian Restaurant received a 77.5 and 85.5 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Boone Breakfast Bar, located at 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for hands improperly washed, a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand-washing sinks and a half-point demerit or lack of personal cleanliness. Holiday Inn Express Boone Breakfast Bar received a 97 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, located at 165 NC Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. La Quinta Inn & Suites received a 96.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Taste Grill, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taste Grill received a 94 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 2
Holiday Inn Blowing Rock Breakfast Bar, located at 8412 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Holiday Inn Blowing Rock Breakfast Bar received a 93.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express Blowing Rock, located at 8412 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The lodging establishment received a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand-washing sinks and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Holiday Inn Express Blowing Rock received a 92 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 3
Good Vibz Tattoo & Piercing, located at 475 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received no demerit points.
Sleep Inn Breakfast Bar, located at 163 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an "A" grade with a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces and a one-point demerit for contamination.
Starbucks 47390, located at 1700 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sink, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Starbucks 47390 received a 97 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Pedalin' Pig Boone, located at 2969 A Highway 105 in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for equipment and utensils improperly dried, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Pedalin' Pig Boone received a 93.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 4
Carolina Pizza Co., located at 454 West King Street Suite B in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment not certified and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Carolina Pizza Co. received a 98.5 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
The Cardinal, located at 1711 Highway 105 in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. The Cardinal received a 96 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
