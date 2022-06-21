The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
June 13
Camp Gray Rock pool, located at 337 Camp Rainbow Road in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for sagging boards, six demerit points for an unmaintained emergency phone, two demerit points for equipment leaks and two demerit points for not having shatter resistant mirrors. Camp Gray Rock pool received eight and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
June 14
Summit pool, located at 110 Summit View Parkway in Boone, received zero demerit points.
Summit spa No. 1, located at 110 Summit View Parkway in Boone, received zero demerit points.
Summit spa No. 2, located at 110 Summit View Parkway in Boone, received zero demerit points.
June 15
The Pedalin’ Pig Boone, located at 2968 A N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Pedalin’ Pig Boone received a 93 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
June 16
Alpen Restaurant and Bar, located at 700 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Alpen Restaurant and Bar received a 92.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Cedar Village pool, located at 220 Charter Hills Road in Beech Mountain, received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for a missing weir, four demerit points for an improperly opening door, four demerit points for needed deck maintenance and two demerit points for not having floor drains or hose bibs in the restrooms. Cedar Village pool received 20 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Cedar Village spa, located at 220 Charter Hills Road in Beech Mountain, received 26 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for an unapproved fiberglass shell, four demerit points for not having skimmers, two demerit points for an improper handrail, four demerit points for an improperly opening door, four demerit points for unapproved decks, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter, two demerit points for the equipment room being too small and two demerit points for not having floor drains or hose bibs in the restrooms. Cedar Village spa received 38 and 30 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Penn Station East Coast Subs No. 351, located at 1748 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Penn Station East Coast Subs No. 351 received a 93 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Proper, located at 142 Burrell St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Proper received a 97.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
