The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and educational food service facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, elderly nutrition facilities are inspected four times per year, child care facilities are inspected twice per year and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year.
Aug. 18
Boone Saloon, located at 489 West King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for employees having bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for not having enough thermometers, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Saloon received a 93 in each of its previous two inspections.
Makoto’s, located at 2124 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for employees having bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not having a consumer advisory on the menus, a half-point demerit for not having enough thermometers, a one-point demerit for unapproved and unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper garbage facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Makoto’s received a 95.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Sunrise Grill, located at 1675 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sunrise Grill received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 19
The Table at Crestwood, located at 3236 Shulls Mills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper hand washing, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for not having consumer advisories on the menu, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Table at Crestwood received a 92.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 20
China Wok, located at 205A New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for thermometers not functioning, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection and the presence of cockroaches, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for uncovered garbage receptacles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. China Wok received a 92.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Super 8 Motel pool, located at 2419 N.C. 105 in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for only having one skimmer, four demerit points for doors opening the wrong way and four demerit points for obstructed decks.
Aug. 23
Green Valley After School, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received three demerit points. The child care facility received three demerit points for cracked plastic bins. Green Valley after school received six and 11 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley Pre-K, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received two demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for unclean windows. Green Valley pre-K received two demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Green Valley School lunchroom, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Green Valley School lunchroom received a 100 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Sunny Side, located at 8100 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received a final score of 21. The child care facility received five demerit points for improperly cooked food, six demerit points for not having approved warewashing facilities, four demerit points for water being too hot, four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities and two demerit points for unmaintained equipment. Sunny Side received six and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 24
Blowing Rock School cafeteria, located at 165 Morris St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Blowing Rock School cafeteria received a 100 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 25
Watauga Project on Aging, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The elderly nutrition facility received a one-point demerit for unsafe food and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Watauga Project on Aging received a 99.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
