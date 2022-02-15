The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, limited food service facilities, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 3
Taco Bell, located at 1093 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Taco Bell received a 96 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Waffle House, located at 881 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Waffle House received a 95.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 4
Sunrise Grill, located at 1675 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sunrise Grill received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Feb. 7
Merry Land Academy, located at 2663 N.C. 105 South in Boone, received six demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for unmaintained storage and two demerit points for unmaintained refuse areas. Merry Land Academy received seven and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 8
Farm to Flame, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received a final score of 96.5. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Farm to Flame received a 96.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Wendy’s, located at 1016 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Wendy’s received a 98 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 9
Appalachian Ski Mountain food service, located at 940 Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper disposition of unsafe food, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Appalachian Ski Mountain food service received a 90.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Quality Inn and Suites pool, located at 840 East King Street in Boone, received 56 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points and an immediate suspension for not having enough chlorine in the pool, six demerit points and an immediate suspension for an improper pH balance, four demerit points and an intent to suspend for improper water quality records, four demerit points for chipped paint, four demerit points for a missing weir, four demerit points for a missing eyelet, six demerit points for the throw rope not being long enough, four demerit points for obstructed decks, four demerit points for not meeting ventilation requirements, six demerit points for the emergency phone not functioning, four demerit points for an unmaintained equipment room, two demerit points for improper equipment room ventilation and two demerit points for not having a backflow preventer. Quality Inn and Suites pool received 14 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 10
Appalachian State North End Zone, located at 135 Jack Branch Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The educational food service facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for water not being hot enough, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Appalachian State North End Zone received a 94 in its previous inspection.
Holmes Center concession no. 216, located at 111 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time keeping procedures. Holmes Center concession no. 216 received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Holmes Center concession no. 241, located at 111 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time keeping procedures. Holmes Center concession no. 241 received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Holmes Center concession no. 251, located at 111 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time keeping procedures. Holmes Center concession no. 251 received a 96.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
The High Country Greek, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for an unmaintained handwashing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The High Country Greek received a 91 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 11
Azafran, located at 1086 King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Azafran received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Betty’s Biscuits, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received a final score of 92.5. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for not having enough water capacity and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Betty’s Biscuits received a 91 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Boone Saloon, located at 489 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Saloon received a 94 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Courtyard by Marriott pool, located at 1050 N.C. 105 in Boone, received zero demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
