The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools, year-round spas and rest/nursing homes are inspected twice a year, tattoo artists are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Oct. 13
China Wok, located at 205A New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of knowledgable person in charge, a half-point demerit for improper employee eating, tasting, drinking and tobacco use, a two-point demerit for improperly washing hands, a one-point demerit for food in bad condition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improperly used and stored utensils and equipment, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. China Wok received an 87 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Noble Tattoo and Piercing, located at 432 West King Street in Boone, passed inspection with no violations. The tattoo artist passed their previous two inspections.
Oct. 14
Deer Valley Indoor Pool, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received 32 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit for poor water quality, a four-point demerit for lack of water quality records, a four-point demerit for debris, a two-point demerit for improper equipment, a four-point demerit for lack of needed signs. a six-point demerit for lack of emergency phone, a two-point demerit for leaking chemical feeder, a two-point demerit for dressing room fixtures in bad repair and two-point demerit lack of floor drains in dressing and sanitary facilities. Deer Valley Indoor Pool received 18 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for facilities inconveniently located, a half-point demerit for inadequate storage and a one-point demerit for unmaintained laundry area. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living received a 96 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hollow Moon LLC, located at 200 Den Mac Drive in Boone, passed inspection with no violations. The tattoo artist passed their previous two inspections.
The High Country Greek, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The High Country Greek received a 93 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 17
The Speckled Trout, located at 922 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw/undercooked foods and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. The Speckled Trout received a 97.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Wildwood Community Market, located at 182 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Wildwood Community Market received a 98 in its previous inspections.
Oct. 18
Bojangles 24, located at 1064 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee eating, tasting, drinking and tobacco use, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used washed clothes, a one-point demerit for improper use of single-service articles, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles 24 received a 91 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Burger King, located at 120 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Burger King received a 98 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Comfort Suites Pool, located at 1184 Highway 105 in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for pool surface uncleaned, a two-point demerit for ladders in bad repair, a four-point demerit for non-functioning ventilation, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room, a two-point demerit for sanitary room fixtures in bad repair and a two-point demerit for lack of floor drains in restrooms. Comfort Suites Pool received 30 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Woodlands, located at 8304 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Woodlands received an 81.5 and 85.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 19
Fairfield Inn Breakfast Bar, located at 2060 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for impersonal cleanliness. Fairfield Inn Breakfast Bar received a 96.5 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
My Pho, located at 784 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplies at hand washing sink, a one-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored linens, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. My Pho received a 84 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
WCRC Competition Pool, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, received two demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room. WCRC Competition Pool received two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
WCRC Leisure Pool, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, received six demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for presence of debris and a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room. The year-round swimming pool received 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 21
Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill, located at 9021 Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances. A half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill received a 95.5 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Smoketree Lodge Pool, located at 11914 Highway 105 South in Banner Elk, received 22 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for pool walls in bad repair, a four-point demerit for too few skimmers, a two-point demerit for improperly installed safety rope, a four-point demerit for inlets in bad repair, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises and a four-point demerit for non-functioning ventilation system. Smoketree Lodge Pool received 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Smoketree Lodge Spa, located at 11914 Highway 105 South in Banner Elk, received 10 demerit points. The year-round spa received a six-point demerit for poor water quality and a four-point demerit for non-functioning ventilation system. Smoketree Lodge Spa received zero demerit points in its previous two inspection.
