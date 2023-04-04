The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and educational food services are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 27
The Local, located at 179 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Local received a 96 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Pedalin’ Pig Boone, located at 2969 A Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures used, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Pedalin’ Pig Boone received a 92.5 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Peddler, located at 1972 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. The Peddler received a 95 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Timberlake Restaurant, located at 500 North Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Timberlake Restaurant received a 94.5 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
March 28
ASU Cascades — Student Union, located at 263 Locus Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. ASU Cascades — Student Union received a 97 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Chestnut Grille at Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence on a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-point demerit for food in bad repair, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Chestnut Grille at Green Park Inn received a 90.5 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock, located at 1182 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Town Tavern of Blowing Rock received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
China Wok, located at 205A New Market Center in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 86.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for improper storage of employee food and drink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unseparated and unprotected food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold hold temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. China Wok received a 90 and 87 in its previous two inspections.
Twigs, located at 7956 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5 The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper thawing methods used, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Twigs received a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 29
McDonalds of Boone, located at 896 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. McDonalds of Boone received a 99 in its previous inspection.
Sabeing Boone King, located at 454 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for hands improperly washed, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sabeing Boone King received a 94.5 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Six Pence Pub, located at 1121 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of accurate thermometers provided, a half-point demerit for improperly dried equipment, a half-point demerit for improper storage of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for inadequate hot and cold water supply and a half-point demerit for improper lighting. Six Pence Pub received a 94 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
March 30
Bistro Rocca, located at 143 Wonderland Trail in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for improper lighting. Bistro Rocca received a 96.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Cafe Violette, located at 1132 Main Street Suite 102 in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cafe Violette received a 95.5 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 31
Hokkaido, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive Suite K in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Hokkaido received a 97 in its previous inspection.
