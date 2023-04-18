The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, child care facilities, year-round spas and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year and lodging establishment and tattoo artists are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 10
180 Float Spa Float Pod, located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room. 180 Float Spa Float Pod received four and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
180 Float Spa Float Suite, located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, received zero demerit points. 180 Float Spa Float Suite received six and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Venture Chocolate and Wine Co., located at 605 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for contamination and a half-point demerit for improperly stored equipment. Venture Chocolate and Wine Co. received a 96 in its previous inspection.
April 11
Espresso News, located at 267B Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for improper lighting. Espresso News received a 95 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter Meat Market 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The meat market received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Harris Teeter Meat Market 165 received a 98 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Rivers Street Ale House, located at 957 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods used, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Rivers Street Ale House received 95.5 and 95 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Speedway 7921, located at 2702 NC Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Speedway 7921 received a 97.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Wildwood Community Market, located at 182 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping cloths. Wildwood Community Market received a 99 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
April 12
Merry Land Academy, located at 2663 NC Highway 105 South in Boone, received 17 demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for improper sanitizer, a four-point demerit for improper hot water supply, a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning and disinfecting solutions used, a six-point demerit for hazardous products improperly stored and a three-point demerit for non-hazardous products improperly stored. Due to the improper storage of hazardous products, the facility is in provisional status. Merry Land Academy received 10 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
April 13
Barberitos, located at 2575 Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Barberitos received a 90.5 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom of Boone, located at 805 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Boone received a 96 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Primal Flame Tattoo, located at 1439 NC 105 Unit 5 in Boone received no violations.
Sleep Inn, located at 163 NC Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The lodging establishment received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linens and a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Sleep Inn received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Sleep Inn Breakfast Bar, located at 163 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a one-point demerit for improper hand washing sinks. Sleep Inn Breakfast Bar received a 97.5 in its previous inspection.
April 14
The High Country Greek, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper storage of equipment, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The High Country Greek received a 92 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
