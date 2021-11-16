The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, child care facilities are inspected twice per year and tattoo parlors are inspected once per year.
Nov. 5
Elwood’s Hatchet House, located at 199-C Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Elwood’s Hatchet House received a 94.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Hardwire Tattoo, located at 1382 N.C. 105 in Boone, received no demerit points.
Rivers Street Ale House, located at 957 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Rivers Street Ale House received a 95 in each of its previous two inspections.
Nov. 8
Starbucks No. 47390, located at 1700 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Starbucks No. 47390 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
The Best Cellar, located at 203 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Best Cellar received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
The Moon at Blowing Rock, located at 7179 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper thermometers, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Nov. 9
Bethel Afterschool, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received no demerit points. The child care facility received 17 and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Bethel pre-K, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received four demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for water not being hot enough. Bethel pre-K received 28 and seven demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Produce No. 2592, located at 1864 Old U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion Produce No. 2592 received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Red Onion Café, located at 227 Hardin St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Red Onion Café received a 96 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 10
Greenway Baptist Child Development Center, located at 415 Greenway Road in Boone, received 13 demerit points. The child care facility received five demerit points for improperly stored food, four demerit points for unmaintained furniture and four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Greenway Baptist Child Development Center received 21 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Samaritan’s Purse food services, located at 132 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures and a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods. Samaritan’s Purse food services received a 98 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Taco Bell, located at 1093 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Taco Bell received a 97.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
