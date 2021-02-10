The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and child care facilities are inspected twice per year.
Feb. 3
Circle K No. 2720140, located at 1218 State Farm Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for handwashing water being not hot enough, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained water temperature. Circle K No. 2720140 received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 4
Valle Crucis Pre-K, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Sugar Grove, received five demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for improper bathroom storage and three demerit points for improperly stored non-hazardous products. Valle Crucis Pre-K received four and nine demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis School lunchroom, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Valle Crucis School Lunchroom received a 99.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Western Watauga TLC, located at 1769 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received two demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for unmaintained equipment. Western Watauga TLC received 12 and six demerit points in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.