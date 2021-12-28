The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and residential care facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 16
Applebee’s Grill and Bar, located at 2036 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Applebee’s Grill and Bar received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
Joy Bistro, located at 115 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Joy Bistro received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
Dec. 17
Burger King, located at 120 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Burger King received a 98.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Peddler, located at 1972 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Peddler received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Opportunities Kellwood, located at 364 Kellwood Drive in Boone, received nine demerit points. The residential care facility received two demerit points for unmaintained equipment, two demerit points for unmaintained bathrooms, two demerit points for unclean linen and three demerit points for unclean walls and ceilings. Watauga Opportunities Kellwood received six and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 20
Circle K No. 2723790, located at 2200 U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Circle K No. 2723790 received a 97 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for improper handwashing procedures, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for the presence of cockroaches, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Dos Amigos received an 80 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Famous Toastery, located at 349 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Famous Toastery received a 91 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 21
Alpen Restaurant and Bar, located at 700 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooking times and procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Alpen Restaurant and Bar received a 94 in each of its previous two inspections.
Circle K No. 2720140, located at 1218 State Farm Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Circle K No. 2720140 received a 94.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Circle K No. 2720164, located at 1220 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Circle K No. 2720164 received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
The Lodge, located at Beech Mountain Resort in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. The Lodge received a 94.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 22
Art of Living main dining hall, located at 639 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Art of Living main dining hall received an 87 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
