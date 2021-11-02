The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging facilities are inspected once per year.
Oct. 20
Bojangles No. 24, located at 1064 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooking times and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles No. 24 received a 99 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Hungry Howie’s Pizza, located at 668 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Hungry Howie’s Pizza received a 94 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Mabel School lunchroom, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils. Mabel School lunchroom received a 99.5 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
The Cardinal, located at 1711 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Cardinal received a 96.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Walmart deli No. 2496, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for using unapproved cooling methods. Walmart deli No. 2496 received a 97.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 21
Vidalia, located at 831 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Vidalia received a 95.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 22
Hokkaido Japanese Steak House, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive, Suite K, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hokkaido Japanese Steak House received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Express breakfast bar, located at 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Holiday Inn Express breakfast bar received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
The High Country Greek, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The High Country Greek received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Oct. 25
McDonald’s, located at 896 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. McDonald’s received a 97.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom of Boone, located at 805 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Boone received a 95.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis School lunchroom, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Valle Crucis School lunchroom received a 99.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Oct. 26
Farm Café, located at 617 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Farm Café received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Mast Farm Inn, located at 2523 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linens.
Simplicity at Mast Farm Inn, located at 2523 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness.
Subway at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a one-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Subway at Walmart received a 90 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis Conference Center kitchen, located at 146 Skiles Way in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Valle Crucis Conference Center kitchen received a 97 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis Pre-K, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received 11 demerit points. The child care facility received six demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products, three demerit points for improperly stored non-hazardous products and two demerit points for unclean equipment. Valle Crucis Pre-K received five and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 27
Hissho Sushi at Appalachian State University, located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment.
Our Daily Bread, located at 627 W. King St. in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for bare handed contact with food, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Our Daily Bread received a 93.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 28
Earth Fare produce, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Earth Fare produce received a 99 in its previous inspection.
Speedway No. 7922, located at 159 Old E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Speedway No. 7922 received a 99.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Speedway No. 7924, located at 1033 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces. Speedway No. 7924 received a 98.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Oct. 29
Food Lion deli No. 2592, located at 1864 Old U.S. 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Food Lion deli No. 2592 received a 96.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion meat market No. 2592, located at 1864 Old U.S. 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The meat market received a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers. Food Lion meat market No. 2592 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Proper, located at 142 S. Waters St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Proper received a 96 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
