The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
June 16
Coyote Kitchen, located at 200 Southgate Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities.
Farm to Flame, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received a final score of 95. The mobile food facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a two-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Farm to Flame received a 96.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
June 20
ASU Rec Center pool, located at 150 Bodenheimer Drive in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for a throw rope being too short and two demerit points for water in the equipment room. ASU Rec Center pool received 12 and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Courtyard by Marriott pool, located at 1050 N.C. 105 in Boone, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for obstructed decks. Courtyard by Marriott pool received zero and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living kitchen, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living kitchen received a 97.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jess’ Weenie Wagon, located at 8146 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received a final score of 98.5. The push cart received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection. Jess’ Weenie Wagon received a 100 in its previous inspection.
Lowes produce market No. 177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for improper plumbing. Lowes produce market No. 177 received a 97.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
June 21
RHA Group Home, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received a final score of 92.5. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for unmaintained walls and ceilings, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unmaintained restrooms, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for improper storage, a one-point demerit for not having patient feeding syringes dated, a one-point demerit for unmaintained furniture and a half-point demerit for improperly stored linen. RHA group home received a 91 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
RHA Group Home kitchen, located at 176 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The institutional food service facility received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. RHA Group Home kitchen received a 93.5 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Six Pence Pub, located at 1121 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Six Pence Pub received a 93 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Twigs, located at 7956 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Twigs received a 95.5 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
June 22
Blowing Rock Conference Center, located at 1818 Goforth Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a two-point demerit for improperly folded sheets. Blowing Rock Conference Center received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Publix produce No. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The food stand received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
Watauga Community Recreation Center competition pool, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, received two demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received two demerit points for water on the equipment room floor. Watauga Community Recreation Center competition pool received two and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Community Recreation Center leisure pool, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for accumulated debris, four demerit points for unclean skimmers and two demerit points for water on the equipment room floor. Watauga Community Recreation Center leisure pool received 10 and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
June 23
Beech Mountain Brewing Co., located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Beech Mountain Brewing Co. received a 92.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Café Violette, located at 1132 Main St., Suite 102, in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Café Violette received a 96 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hampton Inn breakfast bar, located at 1252 U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The limited food facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures.
Timberlake Restaurant, located at 500 N. Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Timberlake Restaurant received a 93.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
