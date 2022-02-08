The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, limited food service facilities, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 27
Country Inn and Suites pool, located at 818 E. King St. in Boone, received 28 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for improper chlorine levels, four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for chipped pool paint, four demerit points for a missing weir, four demerit points for a door being held open by an electrical cord, two demerit points for the equipment room not having a drain, two demerit points for water being too hot and two demerit points for the restrooms not having a hose bib or floor drains. Country Inn and Suites pool received 36 and 46 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter deli no. 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Harris Teeter deli no. 165 received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
The Bistro at Courtyard, located at 1050 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Bistro at Courtyard received a 97 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 28
Chili’s no. 1533, located at 1934 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Chili’s no. 1533 received a 91 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Earth Fare deli, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Earth Fare deli received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta breakfast bar, located at 165 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The limited food facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas.
Mary’s Kitchen, located at 486 George Wilson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper employee handwashing procedures, a four-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Mary’s Kitchen received a 91 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 31
Holiday Inn Blowing Rock breakfast bar, located at 8412 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Holiday Inn Blowing Rock breakfast bar received a 95 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Horton Hotel, located at 611 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The lodging facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linens.
Horton Hotel lobby lounge and rooftop bar, located at 611 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Lucy Brock, located at 663 Howard St. in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for unmaintained equipment, four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities and four demerits for needed maintenance. Lucy Brock received nine and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 1
Boone Drug at King Street, located at 202 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper handwashing procedures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Drug at King Street received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
High Land Hills Motel, located at 2748 N.C. 105 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities, a two-point demerit for unmaintained linens and two demerit points for improperly stored housekeeping items. High Lands Hills Motel received a 91 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
Mabel School lunchroom, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Mabel School lunchroom received a 97 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Penn Station East Coast Subs no. 351, located at 1748 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time marking procedures, a one-point demerit for improperly identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Penn Station East Coast Subs no. 351 received a 94 and a 92 in its previous two inspections.
Publix meat no. 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The meat market received a 97 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Troy’s 105 Diner, located at 1296 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Troy’s 105 Diner received a 93 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Walmart deli no. 2496, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Walmart deli no. 2496 received a 95 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Western Watauga TLC, located at 1769 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received 11 demerit points. The child care facility received two demerit points for unapproved sanitizer, four demerit points for water being too hot, two demerit points for not having test strips and three demerit points for improperly stored non-hazardous products. Western Watauga TLC received two and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Zaxby’s no. 55201, located at 545 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Zaxby’s no. 55201 received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 2
Osaka Chinese and Japanese, located at 214 Southgate Drive, No. 22, in Boone, received a “C” grade and a final score of 78.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for improper management, a two-point demerit for improper employee handwashing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for the presence of cockroaches, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Osaka Chinese and Japanese received a 90.5 and a 78 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 3
Earth Fare meat market, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained thermometers, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Earth Fare meat market received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
