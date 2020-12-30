The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency.
Dec. 17
Appalachian Ski Mtn. food service, located at 940 Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper time procedures, a one-point demerit for improper food labeling, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained facilities. Appalachian Ski Mtn. food service received a 93 and a 91 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 18
Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill, located at 608 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain, received a “B” grade and a final score of 84. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a two-point demerit for improper hand washing, a one-point demerit for not having hand soap, a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper utensil storage and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill received a 90 and a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mile High Tavern, located at 1003 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper management knowledge, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Mile High Tavern received a 93 and a 92 in its previous two inspections
