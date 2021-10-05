The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, child care facilities are inspected twice per year and bed and breakfast homes are inspected once per year.
Sept. 23
Food Lion No. 922 produce, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion No. 922 produce received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Rowland’s Restaurant, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Rowland’s Restaurant received a 97.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Saks Grill, located at 450 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improper hand washing procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Saks Grill received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School Cafeteria, located at 300 Go Pioneers Ave. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 99 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 24
Little Caesar’s No. 1708-01, located at 1435 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The food stand received a three-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for not conforming with approved procedures and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Little Caesar’s No. 1708-01 received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
Mile High Tavern, located at 1003 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a half-point demerit for not having enough thermometers, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mile High Tavern received an 88.5 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Cookout — Boone, located at 1177 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The food stand received a two-point demerit for improper hand washing procedures, a one-point demerit for improper timing procedures, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a one-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Cookout — Boone received a 95 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 27
Parkway School Cafeteria, located at 160 Parkway School Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The public school lunchroom received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
Sept. 29
Lazy Bear Lodge, located at 315 Lazy Bear Trail in Vilas, received a final score of 96.5. The bed and breakfast home received one-and-a-half-points for improperly stored food and two demerit points for unmaintained furnishings. Lazy Bear Lodge received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 30
Lynhill Child Development Center, located at 565 George Wilson Drive in Boone, received 38 demerit points. The child care facility received five demerit points for improper handwashing procedures, five demerit points for improper food storage, two demerit points for sanitizer being too strong, four demerit points for the freezer not being cold enough, four demerit points for improperly labeled disinfectant, six demerit points for improperly stored hazardous products, four demerit points for unmaintained furniture, four demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities, two demerit points for unmaintained equipment and two demerit points for unmaintained premises. Lynhill Child Development Center received 21 and 38 demerits in its previous two inspections.
