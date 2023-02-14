The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging establishments are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 6
Blowing Rock Conference Center, located at 1818 Goforth Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Conference Center received a 99 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Sunrise Grill, located at 1675 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improperly dried equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sunrise Grill received a 96 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Taco Bell, located at 1093 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly dried equipment, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taco Bell received a 94 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Western Watauga TLC, located at 1769 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received 21 demerit points. The child care facilities received four-demerit points for kitchen equipment in bad repair, a six-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply, a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning and disinfecting solutions used, a six-point demerit for hazardous products improperly stores and a three-point demerit for non-hazardous products improper stored. Western Watauga TLC received 11 and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 7
Harris Teeter Deli 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The food stand received a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Harries Teeter Deli 165 received a 93 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Harris Teeter Starbucks 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Harris Teeter Starbucks 165 received a 99 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 8
Courtyard by Marriott Pool, located at 1050 Highway 105 in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit for improperly lengthed throw rope and a two-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply in restrooms. Courtyard by Marriott Pool received zero and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Bistro at Courtyard, located at 1050 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Bistro at Courtyard received a 95 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
The Cardinal, located at 1711 Highway 105, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities.The Cardinal received a 98 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 9
Towneplace Suites Pool, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six-demerit points for unmaintained pool pH and a four-point demerit for obstructed decks. Towneplace Suites Pool received four and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Blue Ridge Diner, located at 5176 Old Highway 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Blue Ridge Diner received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Comfort Suites, located at 1184 Hwy 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The lodging establishment a two-point demerit for furniture in bad repair and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Comfort Suites received a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park School Lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hardin Park School Lunchroom received a 98.5 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
