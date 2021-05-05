The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Mobile food facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, and seasonal swimming pools and seasonal spas are inspected once per year.
April 23
Smokin J’s BBQ Truck, located at 421 Highland Ridge Road in Blowing Rock, received a final score of 98.5. The mobile food facility received a one-point demerit for improper pest protection and a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness. Smokin J’s BBQ Truck received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
April 30
Echota on the Ridge pool, located at 591 Ridge Haven Parkway in Banner Elk, received 14 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for unclean skimmers and six demerit points for a short throw rope. Echota on the Ridge pool received six and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Echota on the Ridge spa, located at 591 Ridge Haven Parkway in Banner Elk, received no demerit points. Echota on the Ridge spa received six and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
