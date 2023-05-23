The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands, meat markets, education food services and mobil food units are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency public school lunchrooms and institutional food services are inspection four times per year, child care facilities and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year and school buildings, season swimming pools and seasonal spas are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
May 12
Cove Creek Afterschool, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received four demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for sinks in bad repair. Cove Creek Afterschool received a eight and 13 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek School Cafeteria, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Cove Creek School Cafeteria received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
May 15
Bethel Afterschool, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received seven demerit points. The child care facilities received a five-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Bethel Afterschool received three and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Bethel School, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received a final score of 95.5. The school building received demerit points for improper lighting and ventilation and unmaintained premises. Bethel School received a 92 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Bethel School Lunchroom, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Bethel School Lunchroom received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek Elderly Nutrition Site, located at 1081 Old US Hwy 421 in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Cove Creek Elderly Nutrition Site received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion #922 Produce, located at 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Food Lion #922 Produce received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meat Market 922, located at 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Food Lion Meat Market received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
The Best Cellar, located at 203 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for food in bad repair, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food and a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles. The Best Cellar received a 94 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis After School, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received four-demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for flooring in bad repair. Valle Crucis After School received zero and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis School, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Valle Crucis, received a final score of 91.5. The school building received demerit points for inadequate water pressure in drinking fountains, unmaintained toilet facilities, floors and walls in bad repair, improper storage spaces and unmaintained premises. Valle Crucis School received a 94.5 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Westglow Men’s Spa, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 14 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for non-approved skimmers, a four-point demerit for improper fence and barriers, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room, a two-point demerit for unmaintained dressing and sanitary facilities and a two-point demerit for lack of slip resistant flooring in restrooms. Westglow Men’s Spa received 14 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Westglow Spa Pool, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 30 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for pool walls and floors in bad repair, a two-point demerit for improper safety rope, a four-point demerit for improper pool inlets, a six-point demerit for improper throw rope, a four-point demerit for improper fence and barriers, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a two-point demerit for equipment room in bad repair, a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities in bad repair and a two-point demerit for lack of slip resistant flooring in restrooms. Westglow Spa Pool received 34 and 30 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Westglow Women’s Spa, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 18 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for non-approved skimmers, a four-point demerit for improper spa timer, a four-point demerit for improper fence and barriers, a two-point demerit for equipment room in bad repair, a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities in bad repair and a two-point demerit for lack of slip resistant floors in restrooms. Westglow Women’s Spa received 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 16
Ambrosia Kafe’nio, located at 246 Wilson Road Suite E in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances and a one-point demerit for contamination.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1787 Blowing Rock Road Suite A in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Chipotle Mexican Grill received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park School, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received a final score of 93.5. The school building received demerit points for unmaintained toilet facilities, unmaintained fixtures in lavatory, floors and walls in bad repair, improper storage spaces and unmaintained premises. Hardin Park School received a 88 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
Say Cheese, located at SouthMarket 1179 Main Street #6 in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with uncleaned surfaces. Say Cheese received a 95 in its previous inspection.
May 17
Blowing Rock Inn, located at 788 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Inn received a 98 in its previous inspection.
Blowing Rock Market, located at 990 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for food in bad repair, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping clothes, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Blowing Rock Market received a 91 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Booneshine Barbecue, located at 465 Industrial Park Drive in Boone, received a final score of 94.5. The mobile food truck received a one-point demerit for unmaintained hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for inadequate hot water supply and a one-point demerit for improperly disposed waste water. Booneshine Barbecue received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Ridgeway Inn, located at 131 Yanahlossee Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ridgeway Inn received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School, located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone, received a final score of 96. The school building received demerit points for floors and walls in bad repair, dressing rooms and showers in bad repair and unmaintained premises. Watauga High School received a 93.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
May 18
Art of Living Brahmaputra Lodge, located at 915 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Art of Living Brahmaputra Lodge received a 100 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Colorado Lodge, located at 917 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Art of Living Colorado Lodge received a 100 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Orinoco Lodge, located at 789 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Art of Living Orinoco Lodge received a 97 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Yangtze Lodge, located at 919 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Art of Living Yangtze Lodge received a 100 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Zambezi Lodge, located at 785 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Art of Living Zambezi Lodge received a 98 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mountain Pathways, located at 452 Howards Creek Road in Boone, received 24 demerit points. The child care facilities received a four-point demerit for toilet fixtures in bad repair, a three-point demerit for linens in bad repair, a four-point demerit for play centers in bad repair, a four-point demerit for floors in bad repair, a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a two-point demerit for improperly handled waste, a three-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents and a two-point demerit for outdoor equipment in bad repair. Mountain Pathways received 36 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Shankara Ayurveda Wellness, located at 913 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Shankara Ayurveda Wellness received a 98 and 100 in its previous two inspections.
May 19
Summit at Echota Pool, located at 110 Summit View Parkway in Boone, received eight demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received a six-point demerit for improper placement of emergency telephone and a two-point demerit for unmaintained dressing and sanitary facilities.
The Summit at Echota Spa #1, located at 100 Summit View Parkway in Boone, received eight demerit points. The seasonal spa received a six-point demerit for improper placement of emergency telephone, a four-point demerit for broken flow meter and a two-point demerit for unmaintained dressing and sanitary facilities.
The Summit at Echota Spa #2, located at 100 Summit View Parkway in Boone, received eight demerit points. The seasonal spa received a six-point demerit for improper placement of emergency telephone, a four-point demerit for broken flow meter and a two-point demerit for unmaintained dressing and sanitary facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.