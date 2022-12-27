The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year and elderly nutrition sites are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 16
Art of Living Main Dining Hall, located at 639 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Art of Living Main Dining Hall received a 94.5 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Chestnut Grille at Green Park Inn, located at 9239 in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-point demerit for food in bad repair, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chestnut Grille at Green Park Inn received a 92 and 90 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 19
Willie Brooks BBQ, located at 1475 NC-105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods used, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improper storage or equipment and utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Willie Brooks BBQ received a 87.5 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 20
Towneplace Suites Morning Break, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for absence of certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for lack of responsible management regarding food-borne risks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of accurate thermometers, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Towneplace Suites Morning Break received a 95.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Appalachian Ski Mountain Food Service, located at 940 Ski Mountain Road in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for hands improperly washed, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Appalachian Ski Mountain Food Service received a 95.5 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Cedar Village Pool, located at 220 Charter Hills Road in Beach Mountain, received 28 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit for incorrect pool pH, a four-point demerit for lack of written records, a four-point demerit for improper skimmers, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a four-point demerit for lack of self-closing doors, a four-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for lack of floor drains in restrooms. Cedar Village Pool received 14 and 20 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Cedar Village Spa, located at 220 Charter Hills Road in Beach Mountain, received 36 demerit points. The year-round spa received a six-point demerit for incorrect pool pH, a four-point demerit for lack of daily written records, a four-point demerit for unapproved fiberglass spa shells, a four-point demerit for lack of skimmers, a two-point demerit for improper handrails, a four-point demerit for lack of self-closing doors, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a four-point demerit for improper filter, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for lack of hose bibs and floor drains in restrooms. Cedar Village Spa received 26 and 38 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek Elderly Nutrition Site, located at 1081 Old US Highway 421 in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Cove Creek Elderly Nutrition Site received a 100 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Quality Inn & Suites Pool, located at 840 East King Street in Boone, received 36 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit for unapproved water temperature, a four-point demerit for lack of written records, a four-point demerit for lack of diving tiles on pool wall, a four-point demerit for broken vacuum liner, a six-point demerit for improper throw rope, a four-point demerit for lack of slip resistant decks, a four-point demerit for improper ventilation and dehumidification system, a two-point demerit for lack of ventilation in equipment room and a two-point demerit for water too hot in restrooms. Quality Inn & Suites Pool received 20 and 56 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Speedway 7922, located at 159 Old East King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Speedway 7922 received a 98.5 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 21
Coyote Kitchen, located at 200 Southgate Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Coyote Kitchen received a 96.5 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Grandview Restaurant, located at 10575 NC Highway 105 in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper rehearing procedures for hot holding and a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances. Grandview Restaurant received s 97.5 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort Pool, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for lack of written records, a four-point demerit for improper fence on patio, a four-point demerit for flow meter not working, a two-point demerit for leak in equipment room and a two-point demerit for lack of soap dispensers in showers. Willow Valley Resort Pool received 26 and 24 demerit points for its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort Spa, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 24 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for lack of written records, a six-point demerit for lack of records regarding drain covers, a two-point demerit for improper handrails, a four-point demerit for improper fence on patio, a four-point demerit for flow meter not working, a two-point demerit for leak in equipment room and a two-point demerit for lack of soap dispensers in showers. Willow Valley Resort Spa received 14 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
