The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and push carts are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. An intent to suspend indicates the facility should be closed until a reinspection can confirm the infraction has been fixed.
April 9
Hot Diggity Dog, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received a final score of 98. The push cart received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff. Hot Diggity Dog received a 97.5 in its previous inspection.
April 12
Country Inn & Suites, located at 818 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a two-point demerit for improperly organized housekeeping carts. Country Inn & Suites received a 96 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
April 13
Courtyard by Marriott, located at 1050 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement. Courtyard by Marriott received a 99.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
April 14
Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill, located at 9021 N.C. 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill received a 96 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Hidden Valley Motel, located at 8725 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The lodging facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unmaintained storage areas. Hidden Valley Motel received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
