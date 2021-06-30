The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools are inspected two times per year and seasonal swimming pools are inspected once per year.
June 18
Beech Mountain Brewing Company, located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Beech Mountain Brewing Company received a 95 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
June 21
Camp Gray Rock pool, located at 337 Camp Rainbow Road in Boone, received eight demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, two demerit points for a leaking equipment room and two demerit points for not having shatter-resistant mirrors in the restrooms. Camp Gray Rock pool received six and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Outback Steakhouse 3458, located at 8280 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Outback Steakhouse 3458 received a 93 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
June 24
Studio West Apartments pool, located at 173 Graduate Lane in Boone, received 50 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points and an order for suspension for improper water quality, four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for missing tiles, four demerit points and an order for suspension for faded depth markers, two demerit points for loose handrails, four demerit points for not having enough inlets, four demerit points and an order for suspension for an unattached fence, four demerit points and an order for suspension for obstructed decks, six demerit points and an order for suspension for a disconnected emergency phone line, four demerit points and an order for suspension for the salt water system not working properly, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter, two demerit points for not having the right ventilation in the equipment room and two demerit points for not having a floor drain in the restroom. Studio West Apartments pool received six and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.