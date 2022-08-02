The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round spas are inspected twice per year and lodging establishments are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
July 25
The Blowing Rock Ale House, located at 152 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” score and a final grade of 91. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper identification, storage and use of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improper storage of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Blowing Rock Ale House received a 93 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
Troy’s 105 Diner, located at 1296 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Troy’s 105 Diner received a 96 and 93 on its previous two inspections.
July 26
Los Arcoiris, located at 168 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper hand washing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surface, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse disposal and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Los Arcoiris received a 87.5 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
July 27
Clean Eatz, located at 273 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness. Clean Eatz received a 97.5 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
McDonalds of Boone, located at 869 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surface and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities.
Melanie’s Food Fantasy, located a 664 West King Street in Boone, received an “A”grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Melanie’s Food Fantasy received a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Finmore 241 Spa, located at 241 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received six demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for water present in equipment room. The Finmore 241 Spa received 22 and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
July 28
Boxwood Lodge, located at 671 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boxwood lodge received a 96.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Cliff Dwellers, located at 116 Lake View Terrace in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The lodging establishment received a one-point demerit for improper hand washing sink supply and access, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linens. Cliff Dwellers received a 97.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Inn, located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Meadowbrook Inn received a 98 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
