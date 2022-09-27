The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands, limited food facilities, educational food services and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and tattoo artists are inspected once a year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Sept. 16
Bethel Afterschool, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received three demerit points. The child care facility received a three-point demerit for hazardous products improperly stored and locked. Bethel Afterschool received zero and 17 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Bethel School Lunchroom, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Bethel School Lunchroom received a 100 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Cove Creek, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received zero demerit points. Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Cove Creek received eight and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Best Cellar, located at 203 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly stored and used single use articles. The Best Cellar received a 91 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis After School, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Sugar Grove, received zero demerit points. Valle Crucis After School received four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Valle Crucis Pre-K, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Sugar Grove, received three demerit points. The child care facility received a three-point demerit for lack of supplies in bathroom. Valle Crucis Pre-K received zero and 11 demerit points.
Valle Crucis School Lunchroom, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Valle Crucis School Lunchroom received a 98.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 19
180 Float Spa Float Pod, located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for unapproved equipment room. 180 Float Spa Float Pod received zero and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
180 Float Spa Float Suite, located at 249 Kimberly Drive in Boone, received six demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for poor water quality. 180 Float Spa Float Suite received zero and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley Pre-K, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received three demerit points. The child care facility received a three-point demerit for ineffective control of rodents, insects and other vermin. Green Valley Pre-K received 11 and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Super 8, located at 2419 NC Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The lodging establishment received a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a two-point demerit for furniture in bad repair and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Super 8 received a 95.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School Cafeteria, located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Watauga High School Cafeteria received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 20
ASU Sanford Commons, located at Roess Dining Hall 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The education food service establishment received a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. ASU Sanford Commons received a 95.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek Elderly Nutrition Site, located at 1081 Old US Highway 421 in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Cove Creek Elderly Nutrition Site received a 99.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Cove Creek Grill, located at 1182 Highway 321 in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for improperly eating, tasting, drinking and tobacco use, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, equipment and linens, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cove Creek Grill received an 85 and 90 in its previous two inspections.
Eleven80 Eatery, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for improperly handled utensils, equipment and linens. Eleven80 Eatery received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Hardin Park Pre-K, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received zero demerit points. Hardin Park Pre-K received eight and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mabel After School, located at 4040 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received two demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Mabel After School received five and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mabel Developmental Day, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received zero demerit points. Mabel Developmental Day received six and two demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 21
Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1787 Blowing Rock Road Suite A in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chipotle Mexican Grill received a 97 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Come Back Shack, located at 1521 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly separated and protected food, a one-point demerit for ineffective methods to prevent insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, equipment and linens and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Come Back Shack received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Gamekeeper Restaurant, located at 3005 Shulls Mill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Gamekeeper Restaurant received a 93.5 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Summit Pool, located at 110 Summit View Parkway, received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a four-point demerit for lack of lighting, a four-point demerit for unapproved equipment room and a two point demerit for damp equipment room. Summit Pool received zero demerit points in its previous inspection.
Summit Spa #1, located at 110 Summit View Parkway, received six demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for lack of lighting and a two point demerit for damp equipment room. Summit Spa received zero demerit points in its previous inspection.
Summit Spa #2, located at 110 Summit View Parkway, received six demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for lack of lighting and a two point demerit for damp equipment room. Summit Spa received zero demerit points in its previous inspection.
The Peddler, located at 1972 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned services, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers and a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness. The Peddler received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 22
Bethel Pre-K, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received two demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Bethel Pre-K received 10 and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Wild Craft Eatery, located at 506 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Wild Craft Eatery received a 95 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 23
Comfort Suites Pool, located at 1184 Highway 105 in Boone, received 30 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit lack of disinfectant residual, a four-point demerit for lack of written daily records of water quality, a four-point demerit for lack of skimmer, a two-point demerit for loose handrails, a four-point demerit for lack of latch on door, a four-point demerit for poor ventilation, a two-point demerit for damp equipment room, a two-point demerit for sanitary facilities in bad repair and a two-point demerit for lack of drains in restrooms. Comfort Suites Pool received 22 and 16 demerit points in its two previous inspections.
Hardin Park Afterschool, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received four demerit points. The child care facility received four demerit points for bathrooms in bad repair. Hardin Park Afterschool received 9 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Inn Spa, located at 165 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round spa received four-demerit points for unclean pool, a four-point demerit for lack of eyelets on inlets, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for sanitary facilities in bad repair. La Quinta Inn Spa received eight and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
La Quinta Pool, located at 165 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, two-demerit points for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for sanitary facilities in bad repair. La Quinta Pool received 10 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Lowes Deli, located at 267 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and dried equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lowes Deli received a 95.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Medical Center Cafe, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored and dried equipment, a half-point demerit for equipment in poor repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Watauga Medical Center Cafe received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
