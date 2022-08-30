The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, year-round swimming pools and child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging establishments are inspected once a year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Aug. 19
Earth Fare Meat Market, located at 178 West King Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 95.5. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Earth Fare Meat Market received an 93.5 and 96.5 in it previous two inspections.
Aug. 22
Alpine Village Inn, located at 297 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The lodging establishment received a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse disposal facilities. Alpine Village Inn received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 23
ASU Cascades - Student Union, located at 263 Locust Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The education food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness. ASU Cascades - Student Union received a 98 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Outback Steakhouse 3458, located at 8280 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored linens and utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Outback Steakhouse 3458 received a 93.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Venture Chocolate and Wine Co., located at 605 West King Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a one-point demerit for lack of contamination prevention.
Waffle House, located at 881 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for lack of time marking, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and identified toxic substances, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Waffle House received a 94.5 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 24
Boonie's Chicago Style Pizza, located at 610 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper thawing methods, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils and linens, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces. Boonie's Chicago Style Pizza received a 95.5 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lynhill Child Development Center, located at 565 George Wilson Drive in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The child care facility received a five-point demerit for food contact surfaces improperly washed, a three-point demerit for non-hazardous products improperly stored, a four-point demerit for unclean water play centers and a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Lynhill Child Development Center received 25 and 8 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Vidalia, located at 831 West King Street in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces. Vidalia received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 25
ASU Rise Market & Bakery, located at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Rise Market and Bakery received a 97 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Basils Fresh Pasta, located at 246 Wilson Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for lack of food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Basils Fresh Pasta received a 95 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Casa Rustica, located at 1348 Highway 105 South in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for ineffective protection against rodents and insects, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improper garbage and refuse and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Casa Rustica received a 94.5 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Fairfield Inn Pool, located at 2060 Blocking Rock Road in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for unmaintained walls and floors, a four-point demerit for unmaintained depth markings, a two-point demerit for unmaintained diving equipment, ladders and handrails, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a four-point demerit for non-operating flow meter. Fairfield Inn Pool received 12 and 30 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Table at Crestwood, located at 3236 Shulls Mills Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for an inaccessible hand-washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Table at Crestwood received a 90 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Aug. 26
Publix Deli 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 100. Public Deli 1548 received a 98.5 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
