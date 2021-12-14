The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and residential care facilities are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 3
Foggy Rock, located at 8180 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Foggy Rock received a 95 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Stick Boy Kitchen, located at 211 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Stick Boy Kitchen received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 6
Daniel Boone Inn, located at 130 Hardin St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly dried and stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a one-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Daniel Boone Inn received a 93.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
My Pho, located at 784 W. King St. in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for improper employee training, a two-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. My Pho received a 90 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 7
Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill, located at 9021 N.C. 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill received a 96 in each of its previous two inspections.
Grandview Restaurant, located at 10575 N.C. 105 in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Grandview Restaurant received a 96 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley School lunchroom, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas. Green Valley School lunchroom received a 99 and a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Los Arcoiris, located at 168 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Los Arcoiris received a 95 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 8
Kentucky Fried Chicken, located at 1668 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Kentucky Fried Chicken received a 98 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock, located at 946 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock received a 92 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Ray House, located at 6837 Old U.S. 421 in Deep Gap, received eight demerit points. The residential care facility received two demerit points for improper food protection, two demerit points unmaintained bathroom facilities, two demerit points for unmaintained floors and two demerit points for improper pest control. Ray House received six demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.’
The Beacon, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. The Beacon received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Woodlands, located at 8304 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances and a one-point demerit for improper food contamination and prevention.
Dec. 9
Black Cat Burrito, located at 127 S. Depot St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a two-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Black Cat Burrito received an 84.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 10
Art of Living main dining hall, located at 639 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for not meeting variance requirements, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for the presence of rodent droppings, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination and prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Art of Living main dining hall received a 94 and a 91.5 in its previous two inspections.
