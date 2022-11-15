The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurant, mobile food units and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, rest/nursing homes and child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging establishments and tattoo artists are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 7
Arbys, located at 1495 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper procedures and records of time, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Arbys received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion #922 Produce, located at 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 99. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion #922 Produce received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Deli 922, located at 7533 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooking time and temperature, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperature, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion Deli 922 received a 93.5 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Boone University Area Pool, located at 1075 NC-105 in Boone, received 30 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for lack of daily written records, a four-point demerit for unclean pool walls and floor, a two-point demerit for improper diving equipment, a four-point demerit for improper contrasting bands on steps, a four-point demerit for unmaintained premises, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a four-point demerit for improper chlorine feeders, a two-point demerit for lack of light in chemical building and a two-point demerit for improper hose bib in dressing and sanitary facilities. Holiday Inn Boone University Area Pool received 24 demerit points in its previous inspection.
Holiday Inn University Spa, located at 1075 NC-105 in Boone, received 28 demerit points. The year-round spa received four-demerit points for lack of water quality records, a four-point demerit for improper contrasting bands on steps, a four-point demerit for spa time not working, a four-point demerit for unmaintained barrier, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a four-point demerit for improper chlorine feeder, a two-point demerit for lack of light in chemical building and a two-point demerit for improper hose bib in dressing and sanitary facilities. Holiday Inn Boone University Spa received 22 demerit points in its previous inspections.
Toast to Toast, located at 1075 NC-105 in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles. Toast to Toast received a 96 in its previous inspection.
Nov. 8
The Foley Center LCWC, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received a final score of 97. The rest/ nursing home received a one-point demerit for inconveniently located facilities, a one-point demerit for unprotected ice supply and a one-point demerit for furniture in bad repair. The Foley Center LCWC received a 95.5 any 99 in its previous two inspections.
The Foley Center LCWC Food Service, located at 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. The Foley Center LCWC Food Service received a 98.5 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 9
ASU Child Development Center, located at 583 Poplar Grove Road in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The child care facility received a three-point demerit for improper storage and handling of clean equipment, a four-point demerit for lack of hot water supply, a three-point demerit for improper storage of non-hazardous products and a four-point demerit for improperly cleaned carpets. ASU Child Development Center received 13 and 10 demerit points in its previous inspection.
Harris Teeter Meat Market 165, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 98. The meat market received a one-point demerit for required records unavailable and a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Harris Teeter Meat Market 165 received a 99 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Los Arcoiris, located at 168 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for hand improperly washed, a two-point demerit for inaccessible hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit food contact with unclean surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly used toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils and equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Los Arcoiris received a 92.5 and 87.5 in its previous two inspections.
Panera Bread, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an "A" grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly constructed equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with unclean surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Panera Bread received a 95.5 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
