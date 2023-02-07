The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and lodging establishments are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 27
Hardee’s of Boone, located at 344 East King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hardee’s of Boone received a 91.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
FARM Cafe, located at 617 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-point demerit for improper separation of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. FARM Cafe received a 96 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lowes Meat Market #177, located at 267 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The meat market received a half-point demerit for improper drying of utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Lowes Meat Market #177 received a 98.5 and 99 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 30
Bojangles #24, located at 1064 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles #24 received a 92.5 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Bojangles #932, located at 1277 Highway 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper procedures and records of time, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for utensils improperly stored and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles #932 received a 93.5 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Deli 1503, located at 1828 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Food Lion Deli 1503 received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion Meat Market 1503, located at 1828 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Food Lion Meat Market 1503 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School Cafeteria, located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Watauga High School Cafeteria received a 98.5 and 100 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 31
Basils Fresh Pasta, located at 246 Wilson Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Basils Fresh Pasta received a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Blue Ridge Tourist Court, located at 574 Old East King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100.
Ingles Meats 84, located at 2575 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The meat market received a one-point demerit for food improperly labeled, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ingles Meats 84 received a 99 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Lily’s Snack Bar received a 98 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 1
Penn Station East Coast Subs 351, located at 1748 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Penn Station East Coast Subs 351 received a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Woodlands, located at 8304 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unprotected and unseparated, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Woodlands received an 87.5 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 2
Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock, located at 946 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Mellow Mushroom of Blowing Rock received a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Speckled Trout, located at 922 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Speckled Trout received a 96 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 3
The TApp Room, located at 421 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The Tapp Room received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The TApp Room received a 95.5 in its previous inspection.
Beech Mountain Brewing Co., located at 1007 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Beech Mountain Brewing Co. received a 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
