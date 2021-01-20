The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, child care facilities are inspected two time per year and public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year.
Jan. 11
Bethel Afterschool, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received two demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for not having a thermometer in the refrigerator. Bethel After school received 11 and no demerit point in its previous two inspections.
Bethel Pre-K, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received seven demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for water not being hot enough and a three-point demerit for improperly stored non-hazardous products. Bethel Pre-K received two demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Bethel School lunchroom, located at 138 Bethel School Road in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures. Bethel School lunchroom received a 100 in each of its previous two inspections.
Chick-Fil-A, located at 2082 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Chick-Fil-A received a 97.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Zaxby’s No. 55201, located at 545 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Zaxby’s No. 55201 received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.