The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, mobile food facilities and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities are inspected once per year, and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year. An intent to suspend indicates the facility should be closed until a reinspection can confirm the infraction has been fixed.
March 24
Mike’s Inland Seafood, located at 174 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Mike’s Inland Seafood received a 97 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
The Horton Hotel, located at 611 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings. The Horton Hotel received a 96.5 in its previous inspection.
Yonahlossee Club pool, located at 250 Cockley Beck Road in Boone, received 18 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, two demerit points for the pool being too shallow, two demerit points for the bottom step being too tall, four demerit points for obstructed decks, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter and two demerit points for not having hose bibs in the restrooms. Yonahlossee Club pool received 26 and 30 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 26
Alpen Restaurant and Bar, located at 700 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooking time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Alpen Restaurant and Bar received a 94 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Coyote Kitchen, located at 200 Southgate Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Coyote Kitchen received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received a final score of 97.5. The mobile food facility received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Everybody’s Loaded Biscuits received a 97.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
March 29
Holiday Inn Express, located at 8412 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linens. Holiday Inn Express received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
Sleep Inn, located at 163 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The lodging facility received a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sleep Inn received a 96 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Speckled Trout, located at 922 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for not providing test strips at a sink and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Speckled Trout received a 97 and a 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 30
Comfort Suites, located at 1184 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The lodging facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Comfort Suites received a 94.5 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Ingles meats 84, located at 2575 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing. Ingles meats 84 received a 98.5 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
March 31
Holiday Inn Express Boone, located at 1943 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The lodging facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linens and a two-point demerit for improper housekeeping cart organization. Holiday Inn Express Boone received a 95.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
