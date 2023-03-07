The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, institutional food services are inspected four times per year and child care facilities, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Feb. 27
Appalachian Brian Estates, located at 163 Shadow Line Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Appalachian Brian Estates received a 98.5 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
RHA Group Home Kitchen, located at 208 Wildcat Road in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The institutional food service received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. RHA Group Home Kitchen received a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Feb. 28
Echota Amenity Center Pool, located at 1005 Echota Parkway in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for unmaintained pool floors, a four-point demerit for improper fencing, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a four-point demerit for improper ventilation. Echota Amenity Center Pool received 16 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Echota Amenity Center Spa, located at 1005 Echota Parkway in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for improper fencing, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a four-point demerit for improper ventilation. Echota Amenity Center Spa received 18 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Hardin Park Afterschool, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received eight demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for improper handwashing sinks and a four-point demerit for unmaintained flooring. Hardin Park Afterschool received 17 and four demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 2
Ingles Deli 84, located at 2575 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Ingles Deli 84 received a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Boone University Area Pool, located at 1075 NC-105 in Boone, received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for improper pool slope, a four-point demerit for improper contrast bands, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a two-point demerit for moisture present in equipment room. Holiday Inn Boone University Area Pool received 30 and 24 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Boone University Spa, located at 1075 NC-105 in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for improper contrast bands, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks and a two-point demerit for moisture present in equipment room. Holiday Inn Boone University Spa received 26 and 28 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.