The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and educational food service facilities are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, lodging facilities, tattoo facilities, seasonal swimming pools and seasonal spas are inspected once per year and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year.
May 13
Rascals Bar and Grill, located at 1005 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain, received a “B” grade and a final score of 85. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for an improper health policy, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for an employee being sick, a two-point demerit for improper hand washing practices, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for employees having bare-handed contact with food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a two-point demerit for improperly identified and stored toxic substances. Rascals Bar and Grill received a 90.5 and a 95 in its previous two inspections.
May 14
Blue Ridge Diner, located at 5176 Old U.S. 421 S. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Blue Ridge Diner received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
May 17
Valle Crusis School lunchroom, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Valle Crusis, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Valle Crusis School lunchroom received a 99.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
May 18
Westglow men’s spa, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 20 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for improper skimmers, six demerit points for the emergency phone not working, two demerit points for the chemical closet being the wrong size, two demerit points for water being too hot in the restrooms and two demerit points for not having slip-resistant floors in the restrooms. Westglow men’s spa received 14 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Westglow Spa pool, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 26 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for improper pool construction, two demerit points for improperly spaced safety ropes, four demerit points for improper inlets, four demerit points for not having enough walkspace on the decks, six demerit points for the emergency phone not working, two demerit points for the chemical closet being the wrong size, two demerit points for water being too hot in the restrooms and two demerit points for not having slip-resistant floors in the restrooms. Westglow Spa pool received 24 and 34 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Westglow women’s spa, located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock, received 20 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for improper skimmers, six demerit points for the emergency phone not working, two demerit points for the chemical closet being the wrong size, two demerit points for water being too hot in the restrooms and two demerit points for not having slip-resistant floors in the restrooms. Westglow women’s spa received 14 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
