The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and child care facilities, year-round spas and year-round pools are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
May 1
Boone Bagelry, located at 516 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Bagelry received a 94 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Cedar Village Pool, located at 220 Charter Hills Road in Beech Mountain, received 20 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for lack of daily records, a four-points demerit for inlets in bad repair, a four-point demerit for improper doors, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room and a two-point demerit for lack of floor drains and hose bibs. Cedar Village Pool received 28 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Cedar Village Spa, located at 220 Charter Hills Road in Beech Mountain, received 20 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for lack of daily records, a four-point demerit for use of an unapproved fiberglass shell, a four-point demerit for lack of skimmers, a two-point demerit for unapproved handrails and steps, a four-point demerit for improper doors, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a four-point demerit for unapproved filter, a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room, a two-point demerit for lack of floor drains and hose bibs. Cedar Village Spa received 36 and 26 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Clean Eatz, located at 273 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Clean Eatz received a 96.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Publix Meat 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Publix Meat 1548 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
May 2
Basils Fresh Pasta, located at 246 Wilson Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physicalf facilities. Basils Fresh Pasta received a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Super 8 Motel Pool, located at 2419 Highway 105 in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for a loose ladder, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a two-point demerit for moisture in equipment room and a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities in bad repair. Super 8 Motel Pool received eight and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 3
Lynhill Child Development Center, located at 565 George Wilson Drive in Boone, received 13 demerit points. The child care facility received a three-point demerit for non-hazardous products improper stored, a four-point demerit for furniture in bad repair, a four-point demerit for floors in bad repair and a two-point demerit for playground equipment in bad repair. Lynhill Child Development Center received 16 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 4
ASU Park Place, located at 170 Stadium Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The educational food service received a half-point demerit for improper storage of equipment. ASU Park Place received a 98.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Azafran, located at 2931 Broadstrone Rode in Banner Elk received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Azafran received a 98.5 in its previous inspection.
Publix Produce 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Publix Produce 1548 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
