The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, child care facilities are inspected twice per year and residential care, school buildings and tattoo parlors are inspected once per year.
Sept. 9
Azalea Garden Inn, located at 793 N. Main St. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The lodging facility received a 100 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 10
Mile High Tavern, located at 1003 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, received a “B” grade and a final score of 88.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-point demerit for unsafe food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper stored and labeled toxic substances and a half-point demerit for not having the required amount of thermometers. Mile High Tavern received a 95.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 13
Domino’s, located at 702A Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles. Domino’s received a 97.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 14
Cove Creek School cafeteria, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Cove Creek School cafeteria received a 100 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Lucy Brock Collaborative Classroom at Cove Creek, located at 930 Vanderpool Road in Vilas, received no demerit points. The child care facility received nine demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
Sept. 15
Cobo, located at 161 Howard St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Cobo received a 93 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Earth Fare deli, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Earth Fare deli received a 97 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Jersey Mike’s Subs No. 3192, located at 119 New Market Center in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling times and temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils. Jersey Mike’s Subs No. 3192 received a 94.5 and a 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sept. 16
Village Café, located at 146 Greenway Court in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Village Café received a 97 in each of its previous two inspections.
