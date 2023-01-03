The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, rest/nursing homes are inspections once per year and{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}institutional{/span}food services are inspected four times per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Dec. 21
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for in-use utensils improperly stored, a half-point demerit for improper storage of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Dos Amigos received a 91 and 84 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 22
Speedway 7923, located at 1256 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a one-point demerit for improper plumbing, a half-point demerit for lack of covered receptacle in restrooms, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Speedway 7923 received a 93.5 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 28
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Kitchen, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The institutional food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Kitchen received a 94 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Speedway 7924, located at 1033 East King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Speedway 7924 received a 98 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Thompsons Seafood, located at 5714 Old Highway 421 South in Deep Gap, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgable person in charge, a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a two-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation and lighting requirements. Thompsons Seafood received a 91 and 90 in its previous two inspections.
