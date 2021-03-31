The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, institutional food service facilities are inspected four times per year, lodging facilities are inspected once per year, and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year. An intent to suspend indicates the facility should be closed until a reinspection can confirm the infraction has been fixed.
March 22
Holiday Inn Boone, located at 1075 N.C. 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94. The lodging facility received a half-point demerit for improper employee drink storage, a two-point demerit for unmaintained furnishings, a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly identified cleaning agents. Holiday Inn Boone received a 96.5 and a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Yonahlossee Club pool, located at 250 Cockley Beck Road in Boone, received 26 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points with intent to suspend for not having chlorine in the pool water, six demerit points with intent to suspend for a low pH balance, four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, two demerit points for the pool being too shallow, two demerit points for the bottom step being too high, four demerit points for obstructed decks and two demerit points for not having a hose bib in the restrooms. Yonahlossee Club pool received 30 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 23
Earth Fare meat market, located at 178 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled food and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Earth Fare meat market received a 98.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Red Onion Café, located at 227 Hardin St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper storage of leftover food, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Red Onion Café received a 94 and a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 24
Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation kitchen, located at 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The institutional food service facility received a two-point demerit for improper hand washing procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation kitchen received a 95.5 and a 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix meat 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The meat market received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Publix meat 1548 received a 100 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
