The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands, educational food services, limited food services and elderly nutrition services are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and lodging establishment are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 17
Applebees #1121, located at 2036 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper storage of equipment, a one-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Applebees #1121 received a 95.5 in its previous inspection.
March 21
ASU Park Place, located at 170 Stadium Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The educational food service received a one-point demerit for improper separate of toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly stores equipment. ASU Park Place received a 97.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Cobo, located at 161 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping cloths, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cobo received a 92 and 93 in its previous two inspections.
Eleven80 Eatery, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Eleven80 Eatery received a 98.5 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hampton Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, located at 1252 Highway 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The limited food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper records and procedures related to food holding time.
Towneplace Suites, located at 1110 Meadowview Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The lodging establishment received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sinks and a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Towneplace Suites received a 97 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Macados of Boone, located at 539 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Macados of Boone received an 85 and 90.5 in its previous two inspections.
March 22
Marys Kitchen, located at 486 George Wilson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for absence of knowledgeable person in charge, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a one-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Marys Kitchen received an 88 and 90 in its previous two inspections.
March 23
ASU Rivers Street Cafe, located at 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The educational food service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper rehearing and hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. ASU Rivers Street Cafe received a 93.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
The Blowing Rock Ale House, located at 152 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper use of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Blowing Rock Ale House received a 95.5 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
March 24
Arroz Con Pollo, located at 370 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Arroz Con Pollo received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Carolina Pizza Co., located at 454 West King Street Suite B in Boon, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for improper lighting. Carolina Pizza Co. received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Daniel Boone Inn, located at 130 Hardin Street in Boon, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for hands improper washed, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for unmaintained plumbing, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Daniel Boone Inn received a 94 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Vidalia, located at 831 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles. Vidalia received a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Project on Aging, located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The elderly nutrition service received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Watauga Project on Aging received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
March 27
Hissho Sushi at App State University, located at 480 Rivers Street, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Hissho Sushi at App State University received a 98 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
