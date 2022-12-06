The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands, meat markets and educational food services are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four time per year and rest/nursing homes, year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Nov. 23
Jimmy Johns Blowing Rock Road #1282, located at 1778 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Jimmy Johns Blowing Rock Road #1282 received a 96 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 28
Mint Cuisine of India, located at 203 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for hand not properly cleaned, a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unseparated and unprotected food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a one-point demerit for food improperly labeled, a half-point demerit for equipment improperly stored and a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Mint Cuisine of India received a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Peppers, located at 240 Shadowline Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment and utensils improperly dried, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Peppers received a 94 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
RHA Group Home, located at 208 Wildcat Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for floors not easily cleanable, a one-point demerit for walls in bad repair, a one-point demerit for toilet room used for storage, a two-point demerit for hand sink used for unintended purpose, a half-point demerit for inadequate storage, a one-point demerit for improperly stored feeding syringes, a one-point demerit for furniture in bad repair and a half-point demerit for patient contact items in bad repair. RHA Group Home received a 92.5 and 91 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga Medical Center Cafe, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a knowledgeable person in charge, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly used toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a one-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities. Watauga Medical Center Cafe received a 93 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 29
Chetola Resort Pool, located at 232 Renar Drive in Blowing Rock, received 14 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for lack of written records, a two-point demerit for improper minimum depth, a four-point demerit for obstructed premises, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities in bad repair. Chetola Resort Pool received 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Chetola Resort Spa, located at 232 Renar Drive in Blowing Rock, received 12 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for lack of written records, a four-point demerit for improper flow meters, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for dressing and sanitary facilities in bad repair. Chetola Resort Spa received 10 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley School Lunchroom, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Green Valley School Lunchroom received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
Holiday Inn Boone University Spa, located at 1075 NC-105 in Boone, received 26 demerit points. The year-round spa received six demerit point for improper pH, a four-point demerit for lack of written records, a four-point demerit for improper contrast bands, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a four-point demerit for improper chlorine use, a two-point demerit for lack of light in chemical room and a two-point demerit for lack of hose bib near or in dressing and sanitary facilities. Holiday Inn Boone University Spa received 28 and 22 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Holmes Center Concession #241, located at 111 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Holmes Center Concession #241 received a 97 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Holmes Center Concession #216, located at 111 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Holmes Center Concession #216 received a 97 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Holmes Center Concession #251, located at 111 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Holmes Center Concession #251 received a 97 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Los Tres Reyes, located at 282 Highway 105 Extension in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The meat market received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for a lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for unapproved thawing methods used, a half-point demerit for equipment in bar repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Los Tres Reyes received a 91.5 and 92 in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Inn Pool, located at 711 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received 24 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a six-point demerit for poor water quality, a four-point demerit for lack of written records, a four-point demerit for pool overfilled, a two-point demerit for improper handrails, a four-point demerit for obstructed decks, a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for no hose bib in dressing and sanitary facilities. Meadowbrook Inn Pool received 20 and 14 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Sabeing Boone King, located at 454 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for improperly washed hands, a one-point demerit for food in bad repair, a half-point demerit for lack of consumer advisory provided for raw and undercooked foods, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improper stored equipment and utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Sabeing Boone King received a 96.5 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
Samaritans Purse Food Services, located at 132 Milton Brown Heirs Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. Samaritans Purse Food Services received a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Subway at Walmart, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for wiping clothes improper used, a half-point demerit for utensils improperly stored, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for plumbing improperly installed and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Subway at Walmart received a 93 and 85.5 in its previous two inspections.
Subway on 421 #34925, located at 1543B Highway 421 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Subway on 421 #34925 received a 94.5 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Vidalia, located at 831 West King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for improperly stored equipment and utensils. Vidalia received a 97.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Nov. 30
Bistro Roca, located at 143 Wonderland Trail in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for lighting and ventilation not meeting requirements. Bistro Roca received a 96 and 96.5 in its previous two inspections.
Blowing Rock School Cafeteria, located at 165 Morris Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Blowing Rock School Cafeteria received a 98.5 and 100 in its previous two inspections.
Cafe Violette, located at 1132 Main Street Suite 102 in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cafe Violette received a 96.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Lost Province Brewing Company, located at 130 North Depot Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Lost Province Brewing Company received a 97 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill, located at 608 Beech Mountain Parkway in Beech Mountain, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a one-point demerit for unmaintained ice machine, a one-point demerit for contamination, a half-point demerit for equipment in bar repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point not meeting lighting and ventilation requirements. Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill received a 93 and 77 in its previous two inspections.
The Lodge, located at Beech Mountain Resort in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for inaccurate thermometers, a half-point demerit for improper storage of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for plumbing in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. The Lodge received a 93 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 1
Chipotle Mexican Grill, located at 1787 Blowing Rock Road Suite A in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chipotle Mexican Grill received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Proper, located at 142 Burrell Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Proper received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Stick Boy Kitchen, located at 211 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperature, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used and a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities. Stick Boy Kitchen received a 96 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Town Tavern of Blowing Rock, located at 1182 Main Street in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly dried equipment and utensils, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Town Tavern of Blowing Rock received a 95 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Dec. 2
Mabel School Lunchroom, located at 404 Mabel School Road in Zionville, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager and a half-point demerit for improper storage of employee drinks. Mabel School Lunchroom received a 98.5 and 100 in its previous two inspections.
ASU Sanford Commons, located in Roess Dining Hall at 480 Rivers Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91.5. The education food service received a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper time procedures and records, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Sanford Commons received a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
