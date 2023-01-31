The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, meat markets and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and child-care facilities, year-round swimming pools and education food services are inspected twice per year and lodging establishments are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
Jan. 20
Bocca Bistro, located at 276 Watauga Village Drive Suite G in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness. Bocca Bistro received a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Chick-Fil-A, located at 2082 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Chick-Fil-A received a 98.5 and 97 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 23
Cove Creek Grill, located at 1182 Hwy 321 in Sugar Grove, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for hands improperly washed, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cooling time and temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse disposal and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Cove Creek Grill received a 90.5 and 85 in its previous two inspections.
Woodlands, located at 8304 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received a “B” grade and a final score of 87.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a three-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper reheating procedures for hot holding, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for non-compliance with specialized food processes, a one-point demerit for ineffective prevention of insects and rodents, a half-point demerit for improper use of wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Woodlands received a 92 and 81.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sugar Grove Developmental Day, located at 207 Dale Adams Road in Sugar Grove, received 18 demerit points. The child care facilities received a two-point demerit for lack of food thermometers, a six-point demerit for unmaintained hot water in kitchen and laundry area, a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water in all other areas, a four-point demerit for play center in bad repair and a two-point demerit for unmaintained outdoor area equipment. Sugar Grove Developmental Day received a 16 and six point demerit in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 24
Burger King, located at 120 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improper storage of in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Burger King received a 96 and 98 in its previous two inspections.
Comfort Suites Breakfast Bar, located at 1184 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Comfort Suites Breakfast Bar received a 96 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix Deli 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Public Deli 1548 received a 98.5 and 100 in its previous two inspections.
Publix Seafood 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Public Seafood 1548 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
The Beacon, located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food improperly separated and protected and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition. The Beacon received a 93 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Walmart Deli 2496, located at 200 Watauga Village Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Walmart Deli 2496 received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
ASU North End Zone, located at 135 Jack Branch Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The education food service received a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles. ASU North End Zone received a 97 and 95 in its previous two inspections.
Everybody’s Bruncheon Club, located at 173 Howard Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Everybody’s Bruncheon Club received a 96.5 in its previous inspection.
Jan. 25
Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill, located at 9021 Hwy 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager, half-point demerit for improper procedures responding to illness, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill received a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Courtyard by Marriott, located at 1050 Highway 105 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The lodging establishment received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unapproved pesticide use. Courtyard by Marriott received a 98 and 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Egg Rollin’, located at 278 Shoppes on the Parkway in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a one-point demerit for improper separation of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Egg Rollin’ received a 95 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
Breeze Thru 31136 Market Grill, located at 5030 US Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Breeze Thru 31136 Grill received a 98 in its previous inspection.
Jan. 26
Red Onion Cafe, located at 227 Hardin Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Red Onion Cafe received a 96 in its previous two inspections.
Sunny Side, located at 8100 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received 12 demerit points. The child care facilities received a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply in restrooms, a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a six-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply in the kitchen. The unmaintained hot water supply in the kitchen places the facility into a provisional statues, meaning a full re-inspection must occur. Sunny Side received five and 11 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 27
Country Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar, located at 818 East King Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Country Inn & Suites Breakfast Bar received a 98.5 and 96 in its previous two inspections.
Country Inn & Suites Pool, located at 818 East King Street in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for ladders in bad repair, a six-point demerit for improper length throw rope, a two-point demerit for lack of floor drain in chemical room, a two-point demerit for non-labeled pipes, a two-point demerit for improper water temperatures in restrooms and a two-point demerit for lack of hose bib and floor drains in restrooms. Country Inn & Suites Pool received 26 and 28 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Mike’s Inland Seafood, located at 174 Jefferson Highway in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food unseparated and unprotected, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces. Mike’s Inland Seafood received a 97 and 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
