The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and year-round swimming pools are inspected twice per year.
Jan. 11
Hardin Park School lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a half-point demerit for not having thermometers in all required places and a half-point demerit for an unmaintained dumpster. Hardin Park School lunchroom received a 97 and a 99.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 13
Food Lion No. 922 produce, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The food stand received a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a half-point demerit for unmaintained dumpsters. Food Lion No. 922 produce received a 98 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion deli No. 922, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The food stand received a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained dumpsters and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Food Lion Deli No. 922 received a 96.5 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
Food Lion meat market No. 922, located at 7533 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The meat market received a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained dumpsters and a half-point demerit for not meeting ventilation requirements. Food Lion meat market no. 922 received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 14
The Lodge, located at Beech Mountain Resort in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The lodge received a 96 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Watauga High School cafeteria, located at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The public school lunchroom received a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances. Watauga High School cafeteria received a 100 and a 99 in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 15
Hampton Inn and Suites Boone pool, located at 1252 U.S. 421 South in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for a short throw rope and four demerit points for an obstructed walk space. Hampton Inn and Suites Boone pool received 12 and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Jan. 20
Dos Amigos, located at 187 New Market Centre in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a three-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a three-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils and a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment. Dos Amigos received an 83.5 and a 90 in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.