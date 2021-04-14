The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency and lodging facilities are inspected once per year. An intent to suspend indicates the facility should be closed until a reinspection can confirm the infraction has been fixed.
April 1
The High Country Greek, located at 507 Bamboo Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper food contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for improperly dried utensils, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The High Country Greek received a 94.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
April 5
Cliff Dwellers, located at 116 Lake View Terrace in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The lodging facility received a one-point demerit for an undersupplied handwashing sink and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly handled and stored linens. Cliff Dwellers received a 99 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
April 6
Watauga Medical Center café, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 91. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper timekeeping procedures, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improperly stored single-use articles, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Watauga Medical Center café received a 97.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
April 7
Quality Inn & Suites, located at 840 E. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The lodging facility received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improperly stored linens and a two-point demerit for improperly organized housekeeping carts. Quality Inn & Suites received a 96.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
April 8
Food Lion deli 2592, located at 1864 Old U.S. 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Food Lion deli 2592 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Food Lion meat market 2592, located at 1864 Old U.S. 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The meat market received a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Food Lion meat market 2592 received a 98.5 in each of its previous two inspections.
Gamekeeper Restaurant, located at 3005 Shulls Mill Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper employee training information, a one-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Gamekeeper Restaurant received a 94 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
April 9
Elwood’s Hatchet House, located at 199-C Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a two-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored and labeled toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage facilities. Elwood’s Hatchet House received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
