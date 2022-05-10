The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, educational food service facilities and food stands are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and lodging facilities, seasonal swimming pools, seasonal spas and school buildings are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 29
Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, located at 287 Bamboo Road in Boone, received a final score of 96. The rest/nursing home received a one-point demerit for unmaintained facilities, a half-point demerit for an unclean toilet, a half-point demerit for improper storage and a two-point demerit for unmaintained food supplies. Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living received a 97.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
May 2
Hound Ears fitness center swim spa, located at 540 Dogwood in Boone, received eight demerit points. The year-round spa received a six-point demerit for an unmaintained emergency phone and a two-point demerit for water being too hot. Hound Ears fitness center swim spa received zero demerit points in its previous inspection.
Inn at Crestwood pool, located at 3236 Shulls Mill Road in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received six demerit points for the throw rope being too long, four demerit points for doors not self-closing, four demerit points for improper deck drainage, two demerit points for a leak above the water pump, two demerit points for not having soap dispensers, two demerit points for floors not being slip resistant and two demerit points for not having a hose bib in the restroom. Inn at Crestwood pool received six and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
May 4
Melanie’s Antojitos Fruit Bar, located at 196 Boone Heights Drive in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed and labeled toxic substances and a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils.
May 5
Chestnut Grille at Green Park Inn, located at 9239 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Chestnut Grille at Green Park Inn received a 90 in each of its previous two inspections.
Hardin park School lunchroom, located at 361 Jefferson Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The public school lunchroom received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures and a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper timing procedures. Hardin Park School lunchroom received a 99 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Sleep Inn pool, located at 163 N.C. 105 Extension in Boone, received 22 demerit points. The seasonal swimming pool received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, six demerit points for the throw rope being too long, four demerit points for improper fence gaps, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for water in the equipment room and two demerit points for water being too hot in the restroom. Sleep Inn pool received 24 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
The Moon at Blowing Rock, located at 7179 Valley Blvd. in Blowing Rock, received a “B” grade and a final score of 80. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not meeting person in charge requirements, a one-point demerit for improper management, a half-point demerit for improper employee drink placement, a two-point demerit for improper hand washing procedures, a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly labeled and stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods, a one-point demerit for the presence of mouse droppings, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for improperly stored wiping cloths, a half-point demerit for improperly stored in-use utensils, a half-point demerit for improperly stored single-use utensils, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Moon at Blowing Rock received a 93 in its previous inspection.
Tucker’s Café, located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Suite D, in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Tucker’s Café received a 97 and a 97.5 in its previous two inspections.
May 6
Art of Living Brahmaputra Lodge, located at 915 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The lodging facility received a 96 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Colorado Lodge, located at 917 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. The lodging facility received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Orinoco Lodge, located at 789 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97. The lodging facility received two demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities and one demerit point for premises not being kept neat. Art of Living Orinoco Lodge received a 98 in each of its previous two inspections.
Art of Living Zambezi Lodge, located at 785 Whispering Hills Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received two demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Art of Living Zambezi Lodge received a 96.5 and a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Shankara Ayurveda Wellness, located at 913 Rock Cliff Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging facility received two demerit points for unmaintained physical facilities. Shankara Ayurveda Wellness received a 100 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
