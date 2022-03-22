The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, public school lunchrooms are inspected four times per year and year-round swimming pools and year-round spas are inspected twice per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
March 11
Boone Bagelry, located at 516 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 94.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a one-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained refuse areas and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Boone Bagelry received a 94 and a 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Carolina Pizza Co., located at 454 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities and a half-point demerit for not meeting lighting requirements. Carolina Pizza Co. received a 96.5 and a 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Meadowbrook Inn pool, located at 711 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received 20 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for the pool being too filled, two demerit points for the handrail being too high, six demerit points for the body hook being too short, four demerit points for obstructed decks, two demerit points for needed restroom maintenance and two demerit points for the restrooms not having a hose bib. Meadowbrook Inn pool received 14 and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
March 14
Ransom, located at 747 W. King St. in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for unclean food-contact surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly stored toxic substances, a half-point demerit for using unapproved thawing methods and a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces. Ransom received a 93 and a 97 in its previous two inspections.
The Blowing Rock Ale House, located at 152 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 93. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for not having a certified food protection manager on staff, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improperly mixed toxic substances, a one-point demerit for improper pest protection, a one-point demerit for improper contamination prevention, a half-point demerit for unmaintained equipment, a half-point demerit for unclean non-food-contact surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The Blowing Rock Ale House received a 90.5 and a 93 in its previous two inspections.
March 16
Meadowbrook annex No. 405, located at 711 Main St. in Blowing Rock, received 12 demerit points. The year-round spa received four demerit points for improper water quality checking procedures, four demerit points for a stuck flow meter, two demerit points for an obstructed equipment room and two demerit points for water being too hot. Meadowbrook annex No. 405 received 10 demerit points in each of its previous two inspections.
March 17
Come Back Shack, located at 1521 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for unmaintained handwashing sinks, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper food separation and protection, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for using improper cooling methods and a half-point demerit for improperly stored utensils. Come Back Shack received a 95 and a 94 in its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort pool, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 26 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received four demerit points for needed pool maintenance, four demerit points for a cracked eyelet, six demerit points for a loose body hook, four demerit points for fence gaps being too big, four demerit points for a nonworking flow meter, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room and two demerit points for not having soap in the showers. Willow Valley Resort pool received 24 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort spa, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 14 demerit points. The year-round spa received two demerit points for for a handrail being too high, four demerit points for fence gaps being too big, four demerit points for a nonworking flow meter, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room and two demerit points for not having soap in the showers. Willow Valley Resort spa received eight and 16 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Willow Valley Resort wading pool, located at 410 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, received 16 demerit points. The year-round pool received four demerit points for improper water quality, four demerit points for fence gaps being too big, four demerit points for a nonworking flow meter, two demerit points for a leak in the equipment room and two demerit points for not having soap in the showers. Willow Valley Resort wading pool received two and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
