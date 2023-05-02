The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, child care facilities, year-round spas and year-round pools are inspected twice per year and hospitals are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 24
Lily’s Snack Bar, located at 455 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of a certified food protection manager. Lily’s Snack Bar received a 98 in its previous two inspections.
Valley Crucis Pre-K, located at 2998 Broadstone Road in Sugar Grove, received two demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Valley Crucis Pre-K received three and zero demerit points in its previous two inspections.
April 25
ASU Rec Center Pool, located at 150 Bodenheimer Drive in Boone, received four demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a two-point demerit for unmaintained equipment room and a two-point demerit for unmaintained dressing and sanitary facilities. ASU Rec Center Pool received four and eight demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley After School, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received six demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for improper hand sinks and a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Green Valley After School received six and three demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Green Valley Pre K, located at 189 Big Hill Road in Boone, received seven demerit points. The child care facility received a five-point demerit for improper stored food and a two-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Green Valley Pre K received three and 11 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
April 26
Bojangles #932, located at 1277 US Highway 421 in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for lack of supplied hand washing sink, a one-point demerit for improper storage of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for lack of personal cleanliness, a half-point demerit for utensils improperly stored, a half-point demerit for unmaintained toilet facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles #932 received a 95 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Echota on the Ridge Pool, located at 591 Ridge Haven Parkway in Banner Elk, received 10 demerit points. The year-round swimming pool received a four-point demerit for debris in skimmers, a four-point demerit for improper fencing and a two-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply.
Echota on the Ridge Spa, located at 591 Ridge Haven Parkway in Banner Elk, received 10 demerit points. The year-round spa received a four-point demerit for debris in skimmers, a four-point demerit for improper fencing and a two-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply.
Greenway Baptist Child Development Center, located at 415 Greenway in Boone, received 31 demerit points. The child care facility received a five-point demerit for lack of hand washing, a five-point demerit for improperly stored food, a five-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a six-point demerit for unapproved facilities, a four-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a four-point demerit for flooring in bad repair and a two-point demerit for unmaintained premises. The facility is in provisional status and will be reinspected within 30 days. Greenway Baptist Child Development Center received 12 and 27 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Lynhill Child Development Center, located at 565 George Wilson Drive in Boone, received 16 demerit points. The child care facility received a two-point demerit for unapproved cleaning solutions, a six-point demerit for improper storage of hazardous produces, a four-point demerit for equipment in bad repair and a four-point demerit for flooring in bad repair. The facility is in provisional status and will be reinspected within seven days. Lynhill Child Development Center received 14 and 25 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
Taco Bell, located at 1093 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 96.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper storage of utensils, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Taco Bell received a 95 and 94 in its previous two inspections.
April 27
Watauga Medical Center, located at 336 Deerfield Road in Boone, received a 95. The hospital received a half-point demerit for improperly cleaned bedside commodes, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hand washing facilities, a half-point demerit for solid waste containers in bad repair, a half-point demerit for furnishings in bad repair and a two-point demerit for food held at improper temperatures. Watauga Medical Center received a 95.5 and 94.5 in its previous two inspections.
April 28
The TApp Room, located at 421 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 90. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for food in bad repair, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a three-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a one-point demerit for improper separation of toxic substances, a half-point demerit for unmaintained warewashing facilities, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained toilet facilities, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a one-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. The TApp Room received a 90 and 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
