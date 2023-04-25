The following information was provided by AppHealthCare. Restaurants, food stands and meat markets are inspected one to four times per year based on risk frequency, child care facilities are inspected twice per year and lodging establishment are inspected once per year. To view the full inspection report for inspected establishments, visit AppHealthCare’s website and search for a facility by name. If you have questions about a specific inspection report, call AppHealthCare Environmental Health offices in Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-3356 or Watauga (828) 264-4995.
April 17
Jamba Juice and Auntie Anne’s, located at 819 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper hot holding temperatures and a half-point demerit for improperly used wiping cloths.
Publix Deli 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98.5. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures. Publix Deli 1548 received a 100 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
Publix Seafood 1548, located at 1620 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Publix Seafood 1548 received a 100 in its previous two inspections.
April 18
ASU Rise Market and Bakery, located at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The food stand received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper use of in-use utensils and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. ASU Rise Market and Bakery received a 97 in its previous two inspections.
Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill, located at 9021 Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 97.5. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Country Retreat Family Billiards and Grill received a 95.5 in its previous two inspections.
Hidden Valley Motel, located at 8725 Highway 105 South in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Hidden Valley Motel received a 100 and 98.5 in its previous two inspections.
The Doghouse Cafe, located at 9872 NC-105 in Banner Elk, received an “A” grade and a final score of 99.5. The restaurant received a half-point demerit for improper cooling methods used. The Doghouse Cafe received a 97 in its previous inspection.
April 19
Bojangles 24, located at 1064 Blowing Rock Road in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 95. The restaurant received a one-and-a-half-point demerit for food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a half-point demerit for improper use of single-use articles, a one-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Bojangles 24 received a 93.5 and 92.5 in its previous two inspections.
Elevation 3333, located at 208-A Faculty Street in Boone, received an “A” grade and a final score of 92. The restaurant received a one-point demerit for absence of a certified food protection manager, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper reheating procedures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper cold holding temperatures, a one-and-a-half-point demerit for improper date marking and disposition, a half-point demerit for improper storage of single-use articles, a half-point demerit for equipment in bad repair, a half-point demerit for non-food contact with uncleaned surfaces, a half-point demerit for unmaintained garbage and refuse facilities and a half-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Elevation 3333 received a 91.5 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Merry Land Academy, located at 2663 NC Highway 105 South in Boone, received 10 demerit points. The child care facilities received a four-point demerit for equipment contact with uncleaned surfaces, a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply and a two-point demerit for improper disinfecting solutions. Merry Land Academy received 17 and 10 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
April 20
Hillwinds Inn, located at 315 Sunset Drive in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Hillwinds Inn received a 96 in its previous inspection.
Holiday Inn Blowing Rock Breakfast Bar, located at 8412 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 100. Holiday Inn Blowing Rock Breakfast Bar received a 97 and 93.5 in its previous two inspections.
Village Inn, located at 7876 Valley Boulevard in Blowing Rock, received an “A” grade and a final score of 98. The lodging establishment received a two-point demerit for unmaintained physical facilities. Village Inn received a 98 in its previous inspection.
April 21
Lucy Brock, located at 663 Howard Street in Boone, received 12 demerit points. The child care facility received a four-point demerit for unmaintained hot water supply, a two-point demerit for improper use of restroom storage, a two-point demerit for improper use of facility storage and a four-point demerit for equipment in bad repair. Lucy Brock received 14 and 12 demerit points in its previous two inspections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.